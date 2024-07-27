Israel Orders Evacuation Of Khan Younis, An Area Designated As Humanitarian Zone In Gaza

The area is part of a 60-square-kilometer (roughly 20-square-mile) “humanitarian zone” to which Israel has been telling Palestinians to flee to throughout the war. Much of the area is blanketed with tent camps that lack sanitation and medical facilities and have limited access to aid, United Nations and humanitarian groups say. About 1.8 million Palestinians are sheltering there, according to Israel's estimates. That's more than half Gaza's pre-war population of 2.3 million.