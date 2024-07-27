Sports

Indian Contingent At Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal & Co Shine On River Seine With Tiranga - In Pics

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed thousands of athletes sailing along the River Seine, with spectators cheering from bridges and rooftops despite the rain. The Indian team, consisting of 78 athletes, appeared in position 84. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Sharath Kamal, a four-time Olympian, carried the Indian flag. India shared their boat with Iran and Indonesia. The athletes wore traditional outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani, featuring ikat-inspired prints on white sarees and Kurta Bundi sets.

Indian athletes during 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Athletes from India travel by boat down the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

2/10
Sharath Kamal Achanta and V. Sindhu Pusarla
Sharath Kamal Achanta and V. Sindhu Pusarla | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

India's Sharath Kamal Achanta and V. Sindhu Pusarla wave as they travel with teammates down the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

3/10
Indian athletes in Paris during the opening ceremony
Indian athletes in Paris during the opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Athletes from India travel by boat down the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

4/10
Team India travel along the Seine River during Olympics opening ceremony
Team India travel along the Seine River during Olympics opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Team India travel along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

5/10
The boat carrying team India during the opening ceremony
The boat carrying team India during the opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

The boat carrying team India makes its way down the Seine in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

6/10
2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony
2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

The boat carrying team India makes its way down the Seine in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

7/10
Team India during Paris 2024 opening ceremony
Team India during Paris 2024 opening ceremony | Photo: Steph Chambers/Pool Photo via AP

Team India attends the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/10
2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony
2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Members of Team India wave flags as they travel along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

9/10
Indian athletes wave the national flags during the opening ceremony
Indian athletes wave the national flags during the opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Indian athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France.

10/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Paris 2024 Olympic Games | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Indian athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France.

