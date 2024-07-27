Sports

Indian Contingent At Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal & Co Shine On River Seine With Tiranga - In Pics

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed thousands of athletes sailing along the River Seine, with spectators cheering from bridges and rooftops despite the rain. The Indian team, consisting of 78 athletes, appeared in position 84. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Sharath Kamal, a four-time Olympian, carried the Indian flag. India shared their boat with Iran and Indonesia. The athletes wore traditional outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani, featuring ikat-inspired prints on white sarees and Kurta Bundi sets.