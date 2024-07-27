Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts In Search Of Early Wickets As Visitors Chase Advantage

Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the one-off Test between Ireland and Zimbabwe played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Saturday, July 27. (More Cricket News)
Zimbabwe, in their second innings, trail by 28 runs after managing to bowl out Ireland for just 250 in their first innings thanks to Blessing Muzarabani and Tanaka Chivanga picking up three wickets apiece. They will look to set a decent target, whereas Ireland will look for early wickets early on Day 3 to pile on the pressure.