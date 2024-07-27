Cricket

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts In Search Of Early Wickets As Visitors Chase Advantage

Follow the live score and updates from the IRE vs ZIM one-off Test match Day 3, right here

ireland-vs-zimbabwe-only-test-belfast-cricket-ireland-x-photo
Action from the first day of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe one-off Test In Belfast. Photo: X/Cricket Ireland
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the one-off Test between Ireland and Zimbabwe played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Saturday, July 27. (More Cricket News)

Zimbabwe, in their second innings, trail by 28 runs after managing to bowl out Ireland for just 250 in their first innings thanks to Blessing Muzarabani and Tanaka Chivanga picking up three wickets apiece. They will look to set a decent target, whereas Ireland will look for early wickets early on Day 3 to pile on the pressure.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Batting Start As Openers Fall Late On Day 1
  2. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  3. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
Football News
  1. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
  2. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  3. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  4. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  5. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: Man’s Intestines Spill Out After Railway Police Beats Him Up In Sitamarhi
  2. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Low-Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal, Monsoon Likely To Stay
  3. ‘Amit Shah Was Banished From Gujarat:’ Pawar Hit Back At HM After His ‘Corruption’ Remark
  4. Day In Pics: July 27, 2024
  5. 'My Mic Was Stopped': Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of PM Modi-Chaired NITI Aayog Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  2. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
  3. Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  5. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Khan Younis, An Area Designated As Humanitarian Zone In Gaza
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens Into Tropical Storm, Moves Inland Carrying Rain Toward Central China
  3. Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Turkiye Counterpart
  4. Grappling With Maritime Disputes And Myanmar Crisis, ASEAN Top Diplomat Meetings Joined By US, China
  5. Imran Khan’s Party Workers Arrested From Across Pakistan, Prevented From Demonstrations In Islamabad
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs