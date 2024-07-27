Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony

During the grand, spectacular, one-of-its-kind Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony, the Olympic flag was raised upside down as one of the traditions of the major sporting event fell through. (More Sports News)
The images of the flag that showed the five-coloured rings of the emblem were not in the right position and the flag was hoisted incorrectly.
The opening ceremony witnessed 90 boats carrying over 6,800 athletes from 205 countries. The historic parade also welcomes athletes from across the planet for the sporting extravaganza.
However, Paris witnessed heavy rains as close to 30,000 were present on the banks of river Seine to support the athletes who were on the boats, waving their respective country’s flags.
The boat also passed through the heart of Paris, including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre as well as the Notre Dame Cathedral.
At the end of the buzzing opening ceremony, Paris also witnessed a dazzling performance from Celine Dion taking centre stage as the rain gods also were a part of a historic occasion.
Three-time Olympic gold medallists Marie-Jose Perex and Teddy Riner were the final torchbearers as they lit up the Olympic cauldron during the ceremony, where it is to burn while the Games are underway in Paris.