India At Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 27 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 27. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Lakshya Sen. Photo: File
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have been declared open after a historic Opening Ceremony on the river Seine that gave athletes and sports enthusiasts memories to cherish forever. (More Sports News)

Now, with the ceremony behind us, it is time for serious business. India are in with a 117-member strong contingent in Paris and hopes are to return with their best-ever medal haul.

Today, on July 27, Indian athletes will be in action in badminton, rowing, shooting, tennis, table tennis, boxing and hockey. There is also a chance to open the games with a medal as shooting medal events also take place today.

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 27.

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Badminton Preview: Sindhu Seeks Third Medal; Satwik-Chirag Aims For First

Badminton

Men's Singles Group Match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST) *Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8:00pm IST).

Women's Doubles Group Match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST).

Boxing

Women's 54kg Opening Round Bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim Anh Vo (Vietnam) (12:05am of Jan 28).

Hockey

Pool B Match: India vs New Zealand (9:00pm IST)

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)

Table tennis

Men's Singles Preliminary Round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7:15pm IST)

Tennis

Men's Doubles First Round Match: Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30pm IST)

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2:00pm IST).

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4:00pm IST).

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

