KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

When it comes to name the highest wicket takers of the KKR vs DC fixture in IPL, the current star player Sunil Narine appears first in the line with 26 wickets under his belt, who is playing for the team since 2012. Second is Umesh Yadav, with 25 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav with 15 wickets is the third highest wicket takers of the matches.