KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 47 of the Indian Premier League, promising an epic night will witness two batting powerhouse - Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in action against each other at the Eden Gardens on April 29, Monday. (Streaming | Full Coverage)
Following a hard-fought victory by a single run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a crushing loss to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. This year so far KKR have amassed a regular 200+ runs. With 5 wins out of the 8 matches played, Shreyas Iyer's side has delivered impressive performances particularly from Sunil Narine's, Phil Salt, and Andre Russell.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, stands no where behind when it comes to count the best of both batting and bowling lineup in IPL 2024 with the comeback man, Rishabh pant leading the star batters like Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and bowlers like Kuldeep yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed.
Here are all the important stats one needs to know about the two prominent teams of IPL 2024:
KKR Vs DC Head-To-Head Record
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have locked horns 32 times before in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, KKR have emerged victorious in 17 matches, while, DC have won only 15 times. One match ended in no result.
KKR Vs DC, Highest Run-Scorers
The captain of the Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer in the DC vs KKR IPL matches with 570 runs to his name. The team's current mentor Gautam Gambhir is the second highest scorer who has amassed 569 runs in the fixture.
KKR Vs DC, Highest Wicket-Takers
When it comes to name the highest wicket takers of the KKR vs DC fixture in IPL, the current star player Sunil Narine appears first in the line with 26 wickets under his belt, who is playing for the team since 2012. Second is Umesh Yadav, with 25 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav with 15 wickets is the third highest wicket takers of the matches.
KKR Vs DC, Highest Individual Score
David Warner holds the record fot highest individual score in the KKR vs DC IPL matches scoring 107 followed by Prithwi Shaw who has smashed a 99 once.
KKR Vs DC, Best Bowling Figures
KKR's Varun Chakravarthy holds the best bowling with a figure of 5/20. Shoaib Akhtar has the second best figure with 4/11 in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL fixture.