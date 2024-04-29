Art & Entertainment

What Ulka Gupta Does To Explore Method Acting For 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'

To fully embody her character as a single mother handling everything independently, Ulka Gupta, who will be seen in the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', has taken on the responsibility of performing all her household chores without any assistance from her househelp.

Advertisement

IANS
Ulka Gupta Photo: IANS
info_icon

To fully embody her character as a single mother handling everything independently, Ulka Gupta, who will be seen in the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', has taken on the responsibility of performing all her household chores without any assistance from her househelp.

The actress believes that this approach will lend authenticity to her body language, as she will be seen engaging in the same activities on screen.

Ulka, who is portraying the character of Janvi, said: "Given that I am quite young and not a mother yet, I haven’t had to do all the typical things a mom does around the house. With a view to imbibing the typical body language of an independent mother who does everything around the house herself, I felt I should do my household tasks myself for at least a month."

Advertisement

The actress said: "There’s a certain nonchalance in the way a woman tucks her dupatta or ties her bun when she sweeps the floor or is cooking -- these things cannot be taught, they come instinctively out of habit or experience. I hence felt the need to adopt these habits to bring them alive on screen naturally," she added.

The show revolves around the journey of a single mother, Janvi (played by Ulka), highlighting the numerous challenges a mother has to take on, while doubling up as a parent.

It is set to premiere on April 29 at 07.30 p.m. on Zee TV.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally