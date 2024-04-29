Beach 116 St To Brooklyn's Franklin Ave: These NYC Subway Stations Get Summer Makeover

Beach 116 St: Imagine catching the train with sand between your toes (metaphorically speaking, of course) and a fresh, clean station to greet you.

Harlem-148 St: This vibrant neighborhood deserves a station that reflects its energy. Get ready for a space that's as full of life as the people who call it home.

18th Ave: Your commute just got a major bump in the coolness factor.

Bay Parkway: Catch some rays (of the non-UV variety) in this newly revitalized station.

Eastchester-Dyre Ave: Looking sharp, Bronx! Your local station is about to get a serious glow-up.

Beach 90th St: Sandy toes not included, but a clean station is the next best thing.

116th St: Step up your commute game with a station that reflects the energy of this bustling area.

Gates Ave: The gates are opening to a fresh new look, making your wait for the train a little less… well, “waiting.”

Prince St: Feeling a bit royal with this upgrade. Your commute just got a touch of class.

Flushing Ave: Get ready to be flushed with excitement – for a clean station, that is!

Grand Ave-Newtown: Big things are happening on Grand Ave, and your local station is no exception.

Franklin Ave: Looking fly, Franklin! Your station is about to get a major style upgrade.