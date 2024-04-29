United States

Beach 116 St To Brooklyn's Franklin Ave: These NYC Subway Stations Get Summer Makeover

New York’s subway stations are ready to get a makeover. The MTA and NYCT are aiming to transform 13 subway stations across five boroughs of New York City into a more polished experience for commuters.

For New Yorkers, the subway is a lifeline, a pulsing artery connecting the city's vibrant boroughs. Yet, for many, the daily commute can feel more like a descent into a dimly lit dungeon than a journey through the heart of a metropolis. Cracked tiles, flickering fluorescents, and a general air of "well-loved" grime can leave even the most enthusiastic straphanger feeling a bit down.

But fear not, weary travelers! A beacon of hope shines through the grime. The MTA and NYCT are on a mission to banish the blues and bathe 13 lucky subway stations across the five boroughs in the warm glow of a long-overdue makeover this summer. Think of it as a long-awaited spa day for your commute – a full-body scrub-down, a fresh coat of paint and a mood-lifting lighting upgrade.

Get ready to swap the "subway chic" of chipped concrete for a more polished experience. Here's where you can expect your underground journey to feel a little less like a spelunking expedition and a little more like a smooth ride:

  1. Beach 116 St: Imagine catching the train with sand between your toes (metaphorically speaking, of course) and a fresh, clean station to greet you.

  2. Harlem-148 St: This vibrant neighborhood deserves a station that reflects its energy. Get ready for a space that's as full of life as the people who call it home.

  3. 18th Ave: Your commute just got a major bump in the coolness factor.

  4. Bay Parkway: Catch some rays (of the non-UV variety) in this newly revitalized station.

  5. Eastchester-Dyre Ave: Looking sharp, Bronx! Your local station is about to get a serious glow-up.

  6. Beach 90th St: Sandy toes not included, but a clean station is the next best thing.

  7. 116th St: Step up your commute game with a station that reflects the energy of this bustling area.

  8. Gates Ave: The gates are opening to a fresh new look, making your wait for the train a little less… well, “waiting.”

  9. Prince St: Feeling a bit royal with this upgrade. Your commute just got a touch of class.

  10. Flushing Ave: Get ready to be flushed with excitement – for a clean station, that is!

  11. Grand Ave-Newtown: Big things are happening on Grand Ave, and your local station is no exception.

  12. Franklin Ave: Looking fly, Franklin! Your station is about to get a major style upgrade.

  13. Greenpoint Ave: Even underground, your commute is about to feel a little more scenic.

Now, renovations and closures can be a pain, but the MTA has a plan. They'll be tackling these stations in phases, with some closures along the way. Think of it as a temporary detour on your journey to a brighter future for your commute.

This "Re-NEW-vation" program isn't just a flash in the pan. Launched in 2022, it's already brought some much-needed TLC to 75 stations. The goal? Fifty more by the end of the year, with these 13 just the beginning. So, the next time you find yourself waiting on a dimly lit platform, remember: a brighter, cleaner, and more pleasant commute is on the horizon. After all, New Yorkers deserve a subway system that reflects the energy and spirit of the city it serves. The future's looking a little less grimy and a whole lot brighter underground!

