United States

Coca-Cola, Pepsi Among Top Polluters As Study Links Corporations To Plastic Crisis

A study published in Science Advances reveals that over 50% of branded plastic pollution can be traced back to just 56 companies.

Advertisement

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

A new study published in Science Advances paints a grim picture of plastic pollution around the world.  Researchers from Dalhousie University and collaborating institutions across the globe conducted audits of plastic waste in 84 countries over five years, uncovering a shocking truth:

Over 50% of branded plastic pollution can be traced back to just 56 companies.

The Big Four Polluters

The report further identifies the top plastic polluters:

  1.  The Coca-Cola Company (11%)

  2.  PepsiCo (5%)

  3.  Nestlé (3%)

  4.  Danone (2%)

These major corporations, according to co-author Professor Tony Walker, have a vast global reach, contributing significantly to plastic pollution problems in every corner of the planet.

The data behind the problem

The peer-reviewed study relied on data collected by volunteers during more than 1,500 beach, park, river, and public space cleanups organized by the Break Free From Plastic environmental group between 2018 and 2022. 

Advertisement

The research also highlights a disturbing trend: plastic production has doubled since 2000, jumping from 200 million tonnes to a staggering 400 million tonnes in 2019.

Representative image - Pinterest
US Senate Passes Resolution To Overturn Greenhouse Gas Emission Rules. What You Need to Know

BY Outlook International Desk

Industry response

The finger pointed at major corporations has prompted responses from some of the top polluters named in the study:

  •  Coca-Cola

Aims for 100% globally recyclable packaging by 2025 and 50% recycled content by 2030. Additionally, they aim to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2030.

  •  PepsiCo

Emphasizes its decade-long commitment to reducing packaging, exploring reusable models, and partnering on improved collection and recycling systems. They advocate for a binding global policy framework to address plastic pollution.

  •  Nestlé

Acknowledges plastic pollution as a serious issue and supports global regulations. They highlight ongoing projects to develop waste collection, sorting, and recycling schemes across multiple continents.

Advertisement

International efforts to combat plastic pollution

The study's release coincides with a summit in Ottawa, Canada, where representatives from 176 countries are working towards a solution. This is the fourth round of negotiations leading up to a final session in South Korea later in 2024, where a binding international treaty on plastic pollution is expected to be signed.

Beyond recycling

Experts like Professor Patricia Corcoran of the University of Western Ontario emphasize the significance of the study's global reach. She highlights the dominance of food and beverage packaging waste, suggesting that holding major producers accountable can be a powerful driver of change.

The study also challenges the notion that recycling alone can solve the plastic pollution crisis.  With only 9% of plastics ever recycled, researchers advocate for a multi-pronged approach, including:

  • Eliminating difficult-to-recycle plastics.

  • Holding corporations accountable for the environmental impact of their products.

  • Implementing better tracking systems for plastic production and disposal.

Representative image - Pinterest
Mysterious "Spiders" Emerge On Mars During Springtime (Here's Why)

BY Outlook International Desk

The researchers call for an international, open-access database where companies must report the quantity of plastic products, packaging, and brands entering the environment.

The Canadian government has taken a step in this direction with a new registry requiring companies to detail plastic production volumes and their ultimate destinations.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know