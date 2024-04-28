Coca-Cola, Pepsi Among Top Polluters As Study Links Corporations To Plastic Crisis

Industry response

The finger pointed at major corporations has prompted responses from some of the top polluters named in the study:

Coca-Cola

Aims for 100% globally recyclable packaging by 2025 and 50% recycled content by 2030. Additionally, they aim to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2030.

PepsiCo

Emphasizes its decade-long commitment to reducing packaging, exploring reusable models, and partnering on improved collection and recycling systems. They advocate for a binding global policy framework to address plastic pollution.

Nestlé

Acknowledges plastic pollution as a serious issue and supports global regulations. They highlight ongoing projects to develop waste collection, sorting, and recycling schemes across multiple continents.