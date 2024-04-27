Mysterious "Spiders" Emerge On Mars During Springtime (Here's Why)

These intricate, dark patterns, far from being evidence of Martian arachnids, are the result of a remarkable seasonal dance between sunlight, carbon dioxide, and dust. As springtime sunshine bathes the Martian surface, it begins to warm the layers of CO2 ice deposited during the long, dark winter. This triggers a process called sublimation, where the solid ice transforms directly into gas without transitioning to a liquid state. Trapped beneath layers of overlying ice, this carbon dioxide gas builds up pressure, eventually reaching a point where it bursts through the frozen surface – much like a geyser on Earth.