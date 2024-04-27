Mysterious "Spiders" Emerge On Mars During Springtime (Here's Why)

The Martian landscape, often painted in hues of red and ochre, undergoes a surprising transformation each spring. While the frigid winters see layers of carbon dioxide ice accumulate across the surface, the arrival of warmer temperatures triggers a series of fascinating geological processes.
One such phenomenon, captured recently by the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, has captivated scientists and space enthusiasts alike – the emergence of "spider-like" features crawling across a region nicknamed "Inca City" near the Red Planet's south pole.
These intricate, dark patterns, far from being evidence of Martian arachnids, are the result of a remarkable seasonal dance between sunlight, carbon dioxide, and dust. As springtime sunshine bathes the Martian surface, it begins to warm the layers of CO2 ice deposited during the long, dark winter. This triggers a process called sublimation, where the solid ice transforms directly into gas without transitioning to a liquid state. Trapped beneath layers of overlying ice, this carbon dioxide gas builds up pressure, eventually reaching a point where it bursts through the frozen surface – much like a geyser on Earth.
However, unlike the geysers of Earth that erupt with water and steam, these Martian geysers unleash a potent brew of carbon dioxide gas and dark dust. The escaping gas carries this dust, trapped beneath the Martian surface, upwards and out of the newly formed vents. As the dust settles back down, it creates intricate, branching patterns that resemble the spindly legs and bodies of spiders, hence the captivating nickname. These "spider" features can range from a mere 45 meters to a kilometer across, etching a unique signature on the Martian landscape.
The recent images captured by Mars Express are not the first time we've witnessed this phenomenon. ESA's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, along with several NASA spacecraft, have previously documented the presence of these "spiders" in various locations across the Martian south pole. This repetitive occurrence highlights the cyclical nature of the Martian seasons and the dramatic changes they induce on the planet's surface.
While the "spider" formations are a captivating aspect of Martian spring, they reside within a much larger geological mystery – the enigmatic Inca City. This vast, circular feature, with its network of ridges resembling ancient ruins on Earth, has sparked debate among scientists for years.
The origin of these ridges remains a puzzle, with several competing theories vying for explanation. Some believe Inca City may be a colossal impact crater, with the ridges formed by lava flows that erupted through cracks caused by the impact event. Others posit that the ridges might be the solidified remnants of vast sand dunes that dominated the landscape in a bygone era. A third theory suggests that the ridges could be "eskers," winding structures carved by ancient Martian glaciers.
The search to unravel the secrets of Inca City continues, with future missions aiming to collect vital data that could shed light on its formation. Springtime on Mars is not just a season of renewal, but also a time of transformation, where the interplay between sunlight, gas, and dust sculpts intricate patterns into the Red Planet's ever-evolving landscape.