Tamannaah Bhatia recently made headlines when her name was brought up in connection with promoting a subsidiary app of the Mahadev online gaming and betting platform. Her name came up in an investigation surrounding the illegal streaming of IPL matches. Along with Bhatia’s name, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt’s name also emerged in the case. A recent report has revealed that the 'Himmatwala' actor has reacted to these developments.
According to a report by News18 Showsha, Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to the summons from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell regarding her involvement in this illegal streaming of IPL matches case. While she hasn't addressed the media directly, the report mentions that the actor has requested the Cyber Cell to postpone the date of her appearance.
The actor was scheduled to be questioned as a witness on April 29. But now, she has asked for a later date. Dutt was also summoned last week, but he asked for a new date owing to his work commitments. A source said, “Tamannaah Bhatia has informed the cyber team that she is not in Mumbai and could appear again at a later date.” The Cyber Cell has not revealed the new date as of now.
Bhatia had allegedly promoted and endorsed a betting app. ANI said, “Maharashtra Cyber summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on Fairplay App that caused loss of Crores of Rupees to Viacom. She has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber on 29th April.” Not just the actor, the Cyber Cell has asked 20 other influencers to also appear to share their statements.
In September 2023, The Times of India reported that Viacom18 had filed an FIR against Fairplay. They asserted their Intellectual Property Rights for streaming IPL matches. Despite this claim, FairPlay was found illegally streaming the matches on their platform. The led to a loss of over Rs 100 crore for Viacom18.