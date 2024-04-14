Art & Entertainment

'Aranmanai 4': Raashii Khanna Drops BTS Pics Of 'Achacho' Song Shoot With Tamannaah Bhatia

Raashii Khanna, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming Tamil horror comedy movie 'Aranmanai 4’, on Sunday shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments from the shoot of the song ‘Achacho ’, along with her co-star Tamannaah Bhatia.

Instagram
Raashii Khanna, Tamannaah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Raashii, who was last seen in 'Yodha', took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos, giving sizzling glimpses of the song shoot.

Raashii, who was last seen in 'Yodha', took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos, giving sizzling glimpses of the song shoot.

The actress is dressed in an orange shimmer dress and a black outfit, while Tamannaah looks smoking hot in a silver ensemble.

The post is captioned: “Here's some BTS moments of the sweat and sparkle behind the #achacho song that has just been released… Me and Tam were only praying for our stamina to not give up.! But, the beats were fire and that kept us going so we danced till we dropped.! Thank you to the team for making sure we stay hydrated and don't faint.! Special thank you to @brinda_gopal Mam for being a pillar of support and giving us some amazing dance moves.! Here's hoping you all like it. #Aranmanai4FromApril26.”

The song is sung by Kharesma Ravichandran, with lyrics by Vignesh Srikanth.

Directed by Sundar C, 'Aranmanai 4' stars Sundar himself, alongside Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, and others.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 26.

Meanwhile, Rashii also has ‘The Sabarmati Report’, ‘Telusu Kada’ and ‘Methavi’ in the pipeline.

