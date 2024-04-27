City On Fire: The Human Cost Of Communal Strife

Zeyad Masroor Khan is a journalist and a documentary film-maker. He primarily writes on politics, marginalised communities and crime and culture. One of the most compelling aspects of Khan's memoir is his ability to capture the nuances of everyday life in a war-torn city. Through vivid descriptions and evocative storytelling, he brings to life the sights, sounds, and smells of his surroundings, transporting readers to the heart of the action. Whether he's navigating through crowded marketplaces or seeking refuge in the quiet corners of his neighborhood, Khan's narrative is infused with a palpable sense of place. But "City on Fire" is more than just a chronicle of conflict; it's also a deeply personal exploration of identity and heritage. Khan grapples with questions of belonging and cultural identity, navigating the complex terrain of his own mixed heritage against the backdrop of communal divisions. His reflections on family, tradition, and the search for meaning lend a profound depth to the narrative, inviting readers to reflect on their own sense of self and belonging.