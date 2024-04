Cricket

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Stars In Chennai Super Kings' 78-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings humbled Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Invited to bat first, CSK made another 200-plus total thanks to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's top knock who missed his successive ton in the IPL 2024 by just two runs. Daryl Mitchell (52 off 32 balls) and Shivam Dube (39 not out off 20 balls) also supported well and took CSK's score to 212/3. In response, SRH started well but Tushar Deshpande bamboozled their top-order within the powerplay. SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually restricted to 134 runs in 18.5 overs. CSK won the match by a big margin of 78 runs.