Tennis

Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Bidding for a spot in the round four of the Madrid Open, the tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to face Pedro Cachin now. Here's how, when and where you can watch the actions live

X|MMOPEN
Rafael Nadal in action at the Madrid Open 2024. Photo: X|MMOPEN
A victory over Alex de Minaur not only revived the reignited the fandom of  Rafael Nadal but also signaled his triumphant comeback on the clay court in top form during the round of 64 at the  Madrid Open 2024. Now, the tennis legend is ready to take on world no 91 Pedro Cachin in round of 32, for a victory to bring the glory. (More Tennis News)

A breathtaking 77- minute in the opening set consisting an instant break in the second set and a stunning backhand passing shot was something fans were waiting to witness since injury casted a shadow in Nadal's shining career back in 2022.

In the first round Rafa secured a 6-1 6-0 victory over the teenager Darwin Blanch. And in the second round, the 37-year-old won the first set on a tie-break before recording a 6-3 win in the second set.

The third round clash between Rafeal Nadal and Pedro Cachin will be their first ever encounter.

When to watch Rafael Nadal vs Pedro Cachin at Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal will get on court against Pedro Cachin on Monday, April 29.

Where to watch the Madrid Open 2024?

The Mutua Madrid Open 2024 will be available to stream on the Sony LIV app in India.

In the United States, it will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel.

In the United Kingdom, the live actions from the Madrid Open will be covered by Sky Sports.

