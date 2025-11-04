Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match

Atletico Madrid take on Union-Saint Gilloise in the UCL match on Wednesday
Atletico Madrid are coming after a 0-4 defeat to Arsenal
Union-Saint Gilloise are coming after a 6-2 defeat to Inter Milan
Atlético Madrid play host to Union Saint-Gilloise in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2025‑26 group stage, with both teams sitting on three points each. Atlético need the win to keep their qualification hopes alive, while Union aim to claim a shock result to boost their standing in the group.
Diego Simeone’s men are coming off a 4-0 thrashing by Benfica in the last Champions League round, their heaviest European defeat since 2021. Despite that setback, Atlético’s home form remains strong, and with Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata expected to start, the Spanish side will aim to regain control of their group campaign.
Union Saint-Gilloise, on the other hand, are facing their own test of resilience after a 4-0 home defeat to Inter Milan. The Belgian outfit, making only their second Champions League appearance, have impressed domestically but are struggling to adapt to the intensity of Europe’s elite competition.
Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise, Head-to-head:
Matches: 0
Napoli: 0
Eintracht Frankfurt: 0
Draws: 0
Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The kick-off will be at 01:30am IST.
How to live stream the Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.