Continue reading to discover the realm of sports, including esports, of this top online asian bookie.

Sportsbook Market

As football is one of the most popular sports in the world, Malaysian punters can expect to find wide coverage of football events around the world. However, Dafabet Malaysia has an extreme focus on cricket sports, covering from national T20 championship to the virtual cricket league. Punters can also expect a myriad of options on betting types including a more niche market for each specific sport.

Here are other examples of sports covered by Dafabet Malaysia.

Motor Sports – Moto3 World Championship, British Superbikes, etc.

Boxing/MMA – UFC 301, monthly bouts, etc.

Rugby Union – Super Rugby, Pro D2, etc.

For esports betting enthusiasts, punters can discover popular esports titles and events at Dafabet Malaysia. This includes CS:GO, Dota 2, and also League of Legends. However, there is a limited number of promotions made available for esports.

Odds

When placing a bet at Dafabet, you will find several that offer competitive odds. We found that the odds offered for tennis, cricket, and even football were the three most competitive sports on the site. Make sure you are confident in your bets to potentially receive a return on those competitive odds.

Among the possible formats displayed on the site are the European format and the Asian format, including Malay odds. Dafabet also provides a simple odds system or Easy View to make it easier for users to read the odds. You are allowed to change the format at any time.

Live Betting and Live Stream

You may come across the term 'Speedbet' on the Dafabet site. It is the term for live betting where you can place a bet while an event is taking place. With over 20,000 live events covered every month, you're sure to be immersed in an immersive experience.

Be sure to accompany your live betting with the live streaming function that is also available on the betting site. With that, prop betting is more user-friendly. Among the events covered in live betting are as follows.

Football – English Premier League, Bundesliga, etc.

Esports – League of Legends, PUBG, Valorant.

Registration Process

Creating a player account is a relatively easy and fast process. To register at Dafabet Malaysia, follow these four simple steps.

Navigate to Dafabet official website. Click ‘Join’ at the top right of your screen. Fill in your account and contact details. Click ‘Create Account’.

