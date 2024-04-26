In this Dafabet Malaysia review, we will shed light as to why gambling enthusiasts in Malaysia prefer this online casino over other betting platforms. Among hundreds of online sportsbooks and casinos, Dafabet is one of the most favoured gambling sites among Malaysian punters.
Continue reading to understand how to create an account, what are the benefits among betting in this platform, what are some payment methods to use, and many more.
Expert’s Rating on Dafabet
Without going into detail, below is a summary table of Dafabet Malaysia’s features. Please note that this rating reflects only the opinion of our team of experts and not the overall user-ratings.
|
Overall Score
|
83/100
|
Gambling Licence
|
Curacao Gaming 8048/JAZ
|
Languages Supported
|
English Indonesia Japanese Chinese Bengali Spanish and others
|
Payment Methods
|
Credit/debit card E-wallet Bank transfer and Cryptocurrencies
|
Live Streaming
|
Limited to certain features
|
Customer Supports
|
Live Chat Phone Email
Dafabet Casino Malaysia
One of the best products of Dafabet Malaysia is its online casino. While having more than 500 games can be daunting for new players, this online casino features a game filter to sort by location, paylines, and many more. Let’s take a deeper look into Dafabet casino in Malaysia.
Table Games and Slot Machine
Upon navigating to the games section, you will find a list of top games providers such as Play ‘N Go, NetEnt, and Microgaming. By clicking on a specific brand icon, the page will automatically filter out all of its games available. From Spade Gaming alone, you can discover up to 40 arcade games and slot machines such as Mega 7 and Heroes.
Players can also discover myriads of options for table games and jackpots. Roulette enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover that there are many variations of the games. However, there are even more variations when it comes to jackpot games. The themes vary from the Norse mythologies to the age of pirates. Popular games such as Age of the Gods and Gladiator jackpot are available for Malaysian gamblers.
Dafabet also provides exclusive gaming experiences which are only available at this online casino. Games like Fortune’s Warrior, Bobo Monster, and Disco777 are owned uniquely by Dafabet casino. At the moment, there are no exclusive live casino games but players can discover many live casinos provided by top operators.
Live Casino
We discovered two live casino experiences at Dafabet Malaysia: the live games and the live dealers. Similar to many other live casinos, you are able to find generic games such as baccarat, blackjack, and dragon tiger. For a more unique experience, you might want to try Adventure Beyond Wonderland which revolves around the theme of one of the most beloved fantasy books and films.
The live dealer section, on the other hand, is rather limited in numbers. As of now, there are about 30 live dealer games available, powered by top brands such as Playtech and Evolution. However, as one of the Asian casino powerhouse, players can find live dealer games provided by Asia Gaming and Oriental Game at Dafabet Malaysia.
With the additions of many popular and top Asian gaming providers, players around the world can enjoy a more unique experience at this online casino. Participate in the VIP program to have the chance of accessing newly-released games and VIP baccarat tables.
Dafabet Sportsbook
Sports betting enthusiasts will also be thrilled by Dafabet Malaysia sports offerings. This operator is known for its incredible sportsbook and its sports partnership with many professional clubs such as Celtic FC and AFC Bournemouth. Players are expected to find plenty of options of markets, odd formats, and live-betting.
Continue reading to discover the realm of sports, including esports, of this top online asian bookie.
Sportsbook Market
As football is one of the most popular sports in the world, Malaysian punters can expect to find wide coverage of football events around the world. However, Dafabet Malaysia has an extreme focus on cricket sports, covering from national T20 championship to the virtual cricket league. Punters can also expect a myriad of options on betting types including a more niche market for each specific sport.
Here are other examples of sports covered by Dafabet Malaysia.
Motor Sports – Moto3 World Championship, British Superbikes, etc.
Boxing/MMA – UFC 301, monthly bouts, etc.
Rugby Union – Super Rugby, Pro D2, etc.
For esports betting enthusiasts, punters can discover popular esports titles and events at Dafabet Malaysia. This includes CS:GO, Dota 2, and also League of Legends. However, there is a limited number of promotions made available for esports.
Odds
When placing a bet at Dafabet, you will find several that offer competitive odds. We found that the odds offered for tennis, cricket, and even football were the three most competitive sports on the site. Make sure you are confident in your bets to potentially receive a return on those competitive odds.
Among the possible formats displayed on the site are the European format and the Asian format, including Malay odds. Dafabet also provides a simple odds system or Easy View to make it easier for users to read the odds. You are allowed to change the format at any time.
Live Betting and Live Stream
You may come across the term 'Speedbet' on the Dafabet site. It is the term for live betting where you can place a bet while an event is taking place. With over 20,000 live events covered every month, you're sure to be immersed in an immersive experience.
Be sure to accompany your live betting with the live streaming function that is also available on the betting site. With that, prop betting is more user-friendly. Among the events covered in live betting are as follows.
Football – English Premier League, Bundesliga, etc.
Esports – League of Legends, PUBG, Valorant.
Registration Process
Creating a player account is a relatively easy and fast process. To register at Dafabet Malaysia, follow these four simple steps.
Navigate to Dafabet official website.
Click ‘Join’ at the top right of your screen.
Fill in your account and contact details.
Click ‘Create Account’.
After registration, you are free to login into your account using the credentials that you have chosen. We discovered that there are almost zero Dafabet Malaysia login issues. You can also login to your account using any Dafabet app and Dafabet apk.
Bonuses and Promotions
Dafabet Malaysia gambling site offers a wide variety of Dafabet promotions and bonus codes to loyal customers, including rebate bonuses, cashback, referrals, etc. No bonus code is needed when registering.
Although we have found a promotional list of over 30 offers, availability is dependent on your current location. Be sure to adjust your account to the preferred currency to see the corresponding promotion.
From the list of additional promotions, we found that the site provides offers and bonuses for sports betting, esports, and even casino games. What we personally like about the Dafabet promotions is that it is oftenly updated. You can find bonuses related to the latest events.
In addition, the gambling site also provides a VIP system where immediately after registration, you will receive Bronze VIP status. With the VIP program, you have the opportunity to receive birthday bonuses and even anniversary bonuses. In addition to the Bronze level, you can level up to the Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels.
Payment Methods Supported in Malaysia
During the writing of this Dafabet review, we found that the gambling site supports a wide selection of payment methods. However, players can only use Skrill or Payz for the e-wallet option. In addition, you can also use credit/debit cards and online banking. Currently, both Dafabet mobile and computer versions accept limited options of cryptocurrency.
Deposit Methods
Below is a table listing some of the available deposit methods supported at the Malaysian site.
|
Deposit Methods
|
Processing Time
|
Deposit Limits
|
Visa
|
Instant
|
2500 MYR
|
MasterCard
|
Instant
|
2500 MYR
|
Payz
|
Instant
|
4200 MYR
|
Cryptocurrencies
|
Instant
|
10000 MYR
|
Local Bank Transfer
|
Within 5 minutes
|
10000 MYR
Withdrawal Methods
Below is a table listing some of the available withdrawal methods supported at the Malaysian site.
|
Withdrawal Methods
|
Processing Time
|
Withdrawal Limits
|
Visa
|
Check the site
|
Check the site
|
MasterCard
|
Check the site
|
Check the site
|
Payz
|
Instant
|
Check the site
|
Cryptocurrencies
|
Check the site
|
Check the site
|
Local Bank Transfer
|
1 - 4 Working Days
|
Check the site
Mobile Application
For iOS devices, not all locations allow the Dafabet mobile application in the Apple Store. Therefore, you can go to the settings to change the location to the country where Dafabet download is allowed. Alternatively, you can create a shortcut of the official site to the homepage of your device.
Unfortunately, you cannot download the Dafabet mobile application through the Google Play store. However, you can still bet on mobile through the Dafabet apk file that has been provided. Please continue to see the steps for Dafabet app download.
Dafabet APK for Android
To download the Dafabet mobile application on an Android device, follow the following three simple steps.
Visit Dafabet's official website.
Scan the QR code or copy paste the links.
Open the downloaded file to start the installation.
Make sure you have allowed installation from unknown sources in your device settings. If you miss this step, the Dafabet apk file will be detected as an unknown application and automatically blocked for installation.
Dafabet APK for iOS
To download the Dafabet mobile application on an iOS device, follow the four simple steps below.
Change the location in your device settings.
Restart your device of choice.
Press the Apple Store and search for Dafabet.
Press the 'Download' button.
If you want to create a shortcut, the steps are easy and simple. Visit Dafabet's official website and press the 'Share' button. Then, look for the button to send the page to the home screen.
Privacy and Security
When writing this Dafabet Malaysia review, we found that the site is a safe and reliable site. It has various operating licences valid for different regions. Dafabet also has a UK gambling commission licence which confirms the credibility of the gambling site.
In addition, the site ensures that every user fills in KYC on every transaction. At the same time, the transaction is monitored by certain parties and guaranteed confidentiality. To prevent users from visiting fake sites, you can find a list of fake sites on Dafabet's official site.
Customer Supports
This Dafabet Malaysia review finds that the online sportsbook provides solid customer support across a variety of channels. For non-english users, the 24/7 live chat channel is only available in that language. However, you will find that it is not like chatting with programmable text.
You can also contact Dafabet support via a toll-free international phone number. This means you don't have to worry about being charged when seeking help. Alternatively, you can also send an email but it has a longer response rate than making a phone call.
|
Customer Supports
|
Details
|
Response Time
|
Live Chat
|
English only
|
24/7
|
ensupport@dafabet.com
|
Varies
|
Phone
|
1800-819-318
|
Varies
Why Register at Dafabet Malaysia
Indeed Dafabet is one of the giant providers of sportsbooks and online gambling sites. They are also the biggest sponsors for several sports clubs and sports. You will only find the best products and offers on the site.
Although there is no app available for mobile devices, the Dafabet apk file is available for Android devices. iOS users can change the region in the settings to download apps from the Apple Store. The registration process is the same for the computer and mobile versions.
To conclude this Dafabet review, we have prepared a summary table that presents the pros and cons of the online gambling site.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
✅ Competitive possibility.
|
❌ Limited mobile options.
|
✅ Solid customer support.
|
❌ Delay in customer support.
|
✅ Wide selection of bets/games.
|
FAQ
Is Dafabet legal and safe?
Yes, Dafabet sportsbook is valid in many regions and countries such as India, Bangladesh, Croatia, and other Asian and European countries.
Is it possible to bet on Dafabet on mobile?
Yes, you can download the APK file on Android devices or download it from the Apple Store for iOS devices.
What payment methods are available at Dafabet?
Users can choose credit/debit cards, wallets, online banking, and even cryptocurrencies.
Where to find Dafabet bonus or promotional codes?
You can find various types of promotions and offers through the Dafabet VIP program or in the deposit section.
