Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics

The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden saw contestants come in from across the globe for a worldwide experience. The show turned out to be a massive success for musicians from all over.
Here are a few glimpses from the event:
1. Luna
Luna representing Poland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
2. Joost Klein
Joost Klein of the Netherlands poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
3. Electric Fields
Electric Fields representing Australia pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
4. Angelina Mango
Angelina Mango representing Italy poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
5. Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander representing Great Britain poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
6. Bambie Thug
Bambie Thug representing Ireland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
7. Saba
Saba representing Denmark poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
8. 5MIINUST x Puuluup
5MIINUST x Puuluup representing Estonia pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
9. Silmane
Silmane representing France poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
10. Hera Björk
Hera Björk representing Iceland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
11. Ladaniva
Ladaniva representing Armenia pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
12. Windows95man
Windows95man representing Finland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
13. Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil
Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil representing Ukraine pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
14. Nemo
Nemo representing Switzerland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
15. Teya Dora
Teya Dora representing Serbia poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
16. Mustii
Mustii representing Belgium poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
17. Isaak
Isaak representing Germany poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
18. Megara
Megara represenTali representing Luxembourg poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
19. Natalie Barbu
Natalie Barbu representing Moldova poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
20. Besa
Besa representing Albania pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
21. Sarah Bonnici
Sarah Bonnici representing Malta poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
22. Megara
Megara representing San Marino pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
23. Raiven
Raiven representing Slovenia poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
24. Kaleen
Kaleen representing Austria poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.
25. Marcus & Martinus
Marcus & Martinus representing Sweden pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.