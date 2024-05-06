Art & Entertainment

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics

The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden saw contestants come in from across the globe for a worldwide experience. The show turned out to be a massive success for musicians from all over. Here are a few glimpses from the event.

Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Here are a few glimpses from the event:

1. Luna

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Luna representing Poland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

2. Joost Klein

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Joost Klein of the Netherlands poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

3. Electric Fields

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Electric Fields representing Australia pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

4. Angelina Mango

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Angelina Mango representing Italy poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

5. Olly Alexander

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Olly Alexander representing Great Britain poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

6. Bambie Thug

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Bambie Thug representing Ireland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

7. Saba

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Saba representing Denmark poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

8. 5MIINUST x Puuluup

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
5MIINUST x Puuluup representing Estonia pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

9. Silmane

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Silmane representing France poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

10. Hera Björk

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Hera Björk representing Iceland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

11. Ladaniva

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Ladaniva representing Armenia pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

12. Windows95man

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Windows95man representing Finland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

13. Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil representing Ukraine pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

14. Nemo

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Nemo representing Switzerland poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

15. Teya Dora

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Teya Dora representing Serbia poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

16. Mustii

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Mustii representing Belgium poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

17. Isaak

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Isaak representing Germany poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

18. Megara

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Megara represenTali representing Luxembourg poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

19. Natalie Barbu

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Natalie Barbu representing Moldova poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

20. Besa

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Besa representing Albania pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

21. Sarah Bonnici

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Sarah Bonnici representing Malta poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

22. Megara

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Megara representing San Marino pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

23. Raiven

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Raiven representing Slovenia poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

24. Kaleen

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Kaleen representing Austria poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

25. Marcus & Martinus

Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest Photo: Jessica Gow
Marcus & Martinus representing Sweden pose on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden.

