Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career

Renowned actor Bernard Hill, celebrated for his unforgettable performances in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, has passed away at 79, leaving behind a legacy etched in cinematic history. As tributes pour in, we reflect on his iconic career spanning from gripping portrayals in Boys from the Blackstuff to his majestic presence as King Théoden.