Who Was Cole Brings Plenty? Missing '1923' Actor Found Dead In Kansas At 27

The body of actor Cole Brings Plenty, who starred in 1923, was found in Kansas days after he was identified as a suspect in a domestic violence case and reported missing, authorities reported.
According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Brings Plenty, aged 27, was found in a rural part of Kansas on Friday, April 5, around 11:45 a.m., following reports of an abandoned car.
"Deputies checked the area and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area away from the vehicle," stated the sheriff's office, specifying that the vehicle was found near 200th and Homestead Lane. "The deceased male has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27."
Advertisement
Brings Plenty, known for his role as sheepherder Pete Plenty Clouds in the show "1923" and nephew of "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty, was initially reported missing on April 2.
Mo, aged 54, took to Instagram to share a missing persons poster of his nephew, stating that Cole was last seen driving a white Ford Explorer on Sunday evening. The poster highlighted his absence from a scheduled appointment with his agent for a TV show, which was described as "uncharacteristic" behavior, leading to concerns from his family.
According to the poster, Cole departed Lawrence, Kansas, in his vehicle during the "early morning hours" on Sunday.
Advertisement
Shortly after the "Yellowstone" star posted the missing person poster, the Lawrence Police Department issued a statement naming Cole as a suspect in a domestic violence case.
As per the statement, authorities were alerted to "a woman screaming for help" in an apartment on Sunday morning. Following an inquiry that pointed to Brings Plenty as a suspect, "traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident."
Alongside being identified as a suspect, law enforcement stated they have probable cause for Brings Plenty's arrest and have "issued an alert to area agencies." However, due to the sensitive nature of the accusations, authorities have withheld extensive details of the incident.
The statement further noted that the investigation remains active. People with information are encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 913-782-0720.