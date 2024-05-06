Hollywood

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics

Here are a few clicks from the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

The music was loud, the songs were louder and the performances had the loudest of shrieks - the weekend two of Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 turned out to be one of the bests that the world has ever seen. There were so many great acts that happened on stage and audiences from all age groups lapped onto it with full fervour.

1. Lil Uzi Vert

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Lil Uzi Vert performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

2. Festivalgoers

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Festivalgoers attend the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

3. Kenya Grace

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Kenya Grace performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

4. Ian Shelton

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Ian Shelton of Militarie Gun performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

5. Kayus Bankole

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

6. William Acuna

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

William Acuna, left, and Ian Shelton of Militarie Gun perform during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

7. Graham Hastings

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Graham Hastings of Young Fathers performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

8. Alloysious Massaquoi

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Alloysious Massaquoi of Young Fathers performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

9. Raye

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Raye performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

10. Santa Fe Klan

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Santa Fe Klan performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

