Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics

The music was loud, the songs were louder and the performances had the loudest of shrieks - the weekend two of Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 turned out to be one of the bests that the world has ever seen. There were so many great acts that happened on stage and audiences from all age groups lapped onto it with full fervour.
1. Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
2. Festivalgoers
Festivalgoers attend the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
3. Kenya Grace
Kenya Grace performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
4. Ian Shelton
Ian Shelton of Militarie Gun performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
5. Kayus Bankole
Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
6. William Acuna
William Acuna, left, and Ian Shelton of Militarie Gun perform during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
7. Graham Hastings
Graham Hastings of Young Fathers performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
8. Alloysious Massaquoi
Alloysious Massaquoi of Young Fathers performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
9. Raye
Raye performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
10. Santa Fe Klan
Santa Fe Klan performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.