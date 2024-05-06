Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: Indian Women's, Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify For Paris Olympics; Rublev Wins Madrid Open

The Indian women's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the fourth T20I at Sylhet. Having taken an unassailable 3-0 series lead already, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will aim to put up more clinical performances in the run-up to the T20 World Cup. Back home, the embattled Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. But before all that, Indonesia will welcome Thailand in Bali for the fifth and final T20I. Meanwhile, Major League Soccer and other leagues will continue to serve up delectable football action. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday, May 6, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
6 May 2024
6 May 2024
Andrey Rublev poses with his trophy after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Madrid Open 2024 men's singles final. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

India At Paris Olympics 2024 Update

Indian Women's, Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify For Paris Olympics

Madrid Open Final: Andrey Rublev Clinches Title

Sports LIVE Updates, May 6, 2024

The Indian women's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the fourth T20I at Sylhet. Having taken an unassailable 3-0 series lead already, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will aim to put up more clinical performances in the run-up to the T20 World Cup.

Back home, the embattled Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. But before all that, Indonesia will welcome Thailand in Bali for the fifth and final T20I. Meanwhile, Major League Soccer and other leagues will continue to serve up delectable football action. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday, May 6, 2024 right here.

