In neighbouring Sylhet, the Indian women's team has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The last two games will be played on Monday and Thursday (May 9), respectively. The Bangladesh men's team will meanwhile continue to host Zimbabwe in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The rubber stands at 1-0 and the second game is being played as we speak. The final three T20Is are scheduled for Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.