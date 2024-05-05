Sports

Week Ahead, May 6-12: Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League; Champions League Semis Lined Up

The Pakistan men's and women's teams will embark on white-ball tours of the United Kingdom, and the Italian Open tennis tourney will begin. Here is the comprehensive sports-wise schedule from May 6 to 12, 2024

File
Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest. Photo: File
info_icon

The second week of May has lots in store for sports lovers across the world. In addition to a speedily-brewing Indian Premier League and the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, there is plenty to look forward to. (More Sports News)

Check out the key sports fixtures scheduled between May 6 and 12, 2024.

Cricket

The final two weeks of IPL 2024's league phase remain, and the clamour for play-off berths is reaching fever pitch. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are the only franchise that are more or less knocked out of contention, while table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) look set to march into the play-offs.

All 10 franchises will take the field in the coming seven days, starting with a face-off between MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 6). The first six days will feature evening games, and Sunday (May 12) will witness a double-header. Chennai Super Kings host RR in the afternoon (3:30pm IST) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Delhi Capitals in the evening (7:30pm IST).

In neighbouring Sylhet, the Indian women's team has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The last two games will be played on Monday and Thursday (May 9), respectively. The Bangladesh men's team will meanwhile continue to host Zimbabwe in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The rubber stands at 1-0 and the second game is being played as we speak. The final three T20Is are scheduled for Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Pakistan men's and women's teams will both embark on their respective white-ball tours of the United Kingdom. The Babar Azam-led men's outfit will travel to Ireland for three T20Is, the first two of which are slated this week (Friday and Sunday) in Dublin. The Nida Dar-led women will take on England for three T20Is, the first of which will be played in Birmingham on Saturday.

Football

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals will draw to a close, with the return leg of both fixtures lined up. Spanish titans Real Madrid host German powerhouses Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, late Wednesday night (12:30am IST on Thursday). The preceding night, Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Meanwhile, in the English Premier League, Manchester United will first visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Tuesday, then play hosts to table-toppers Arsenal at Old Trafford, late Sunday night (12am IST on Monday).

In La Liga, Real Madrid have sealed a record-extending 36th title and will aim to celebrate their victory with strong performances on the field in the remaining games. Los Blancos meet Granada in an away clash on Sunday.

Other Sports

As the Madrid Open concludes this weekend, the tennis calendar heads now to the Italian Open. The ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome will miss young turks Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, both of whom have withdrawn due to injury. Nevertheless, high-quality action is guaranteed, especially once the main event begins with the round of 64 matches on Friday.

As for athletics, Indian supporters will await with bated breath, the arrival of javelin throw superstar and reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra. The Olympic gold medallist will commence his 2024 season with the Doha Diamond League, which is coming up on Friday.

