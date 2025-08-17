Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Here is all you need to know about the English Premier League 2025-26 game between Nottingham Forest & Brentford: preview, head-to-head record and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nuno-Espirito-Santo
Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo
  • NFC and the Bees start off their Premier League 2025-26 campaign

  • NFC have qualified for Europe

  • Brentford start PL under Keith Andrews

Nottingham Forest take on Brentford in their English Premier League 2025-26 campaign opener at City Ground on Sunday (August 17, 2025). Watch the Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, EPL football match today live.

Forest, despite finishing seventh last term, earned a UEFA Europa League group stage spot following the demotion of League Cup winners Crystal Palace to the Conference League play-off round as a result of their multi-club ownership punishment.

That promotion, however, holds little importance for now as Nuno Espirito Santo's men look to begin the new domestic season on a bright note. And they usually do well, conservatively, playing out draws in the season-opening fixtures.

Up against Forest are the Bees, a side stung by the departures of their head coach, captain and other key players. Thomas Frank, who was at the helm for seven long years, left for Tottenham Hotspur, and captain Christian Norgaard is now wearing an Arsenal jersey.

With relatively unknown Keith Andrews taking charge, Brentford's first real challenge of the season would require an extraordinary effort from everyone. They finished 10th last season.

Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford: Head-To-Head Record

The Nottingham Forest and Brentford rivalry is a keenly contested one. In their previous 41 meetings, Forest lead Brentford 16-14 with 11 draws.

Last season, it was 1-1: Brentford won the first meeting 2-0 at home, while Forest returned the favour in kind, winning their home game by a similar scoreline in the reverse fixture.

Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford: Likely Starting XIs

Nottingham Forest Likely XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Brentford Likely XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Jensen, Henderson; Carvalho, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, August 17 with the kick-off scheduled at 6:30pm IST.

Where can you watch the Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched on live TV on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match be live streamed?

The Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar website and app.

