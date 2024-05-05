Football

La Liga: Fans Celebrate Real Madrid's Record-Extending 36th Title - In Pics

Jubilant Real Madrid supporters congregated at the Cibeles Square in Madrid to celebrate the club's record-extending 36th La Liga title triumph on Saturday (May 4). Los Blancos clinched the title after Girona beat FC Barcelona 4-2, which confirmed the leaders' pole position in the top-flight Spanish football league. Real Madrid had earlier blanked Cadiz 3-0 to stand on the verge of the title, before Barcelona's loss confirmed their victory.