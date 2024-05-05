Football

La Liga: Fans Celebrate Real Madrid's Record-Extending 36th Title - In Pics

Jubilant Real Madrid supporters congregated at the Cibeles Square in Madrid to celebrate the club's record-extending 36th La Liga title triumph on Saturday (May 4). Los Blancos clinched the title after Girona beat FC Barcelona 4-2, which confirmed the leaders' pole position in the top-flight Spanish football league. Real Madrid had earlier blanked Cadiz 3-0 to stand on the verge of the title, before Barcelona's loss confirmed their victory.

La Liga 2023-24 | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters celebrate in Cibeles Square in Madrid after their team clinched the La Liga title. Real, who had won earlier in the day, clinched the title after Barcelona failed to beat Girona.

Real Madrid supporters
Real Madrid supporters | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters celebrate in Cibeles Square in Madrid after their team clinched the La Liga title.

Madrid Fans at Cibeles Square
Madrid Fans at Cibeles Square | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters start to arrive in Cibeles Square in Madrid to celebrate after their team clinched the La Liga title.

Madrid supporters celebration at Cibeles Square
Madrid supporters celebration at Cibeles Square Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters gather in Cibeles Square in Madrid to celebrate after their team clinched the La Liga title.

Real Madrid supporters
Real Madrid supporters Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters celebrate in Cibeles Square in Madrid after their team clinched the La Liga title.

Madrid supporters celebrate at Cibeles Square
Madrid supporters celebrate at Cibeles Square Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters celebrate in Cibeles Square in Madrid after their team clinched the La Liga title.

Supporters at Cibeles Square in Madrid
Supporters at Cibeles Square in Madrid Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters celebrate in Cibeles Square in Madrid after their team clinched the La Liga title.

