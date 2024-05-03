Cricket

Pakistan To Play Tests Against England, Bangladesh, And South Africa Between Aug 2024 To Jan 2025

Pakistan will host England and Bangladesh at home for two and three Tests respectively before heading to South Africa for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the latter half of this year

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan in action at the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 20, Saturday.
Pakistan will be playing a total of seven Tests against England, Bangladesh and South Africa between August 2024 and January 2025 as part of the ICC World Test Championship's (WTC) third cycle, which concludes next year. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan will host England and Bangladesh at home for two and three Tests respectively before heading to South Africa for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the latter half of this year.

Pakistan is yet to win a Test series in South Africa and Australia.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Durban, Centurion and Johannesburg will host the T20Is from December 10-14, while the ODIs will be played from December 17-22 in Paarl, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The two Tests will be held at Centurion (December 26-30) and Cape Town (January 3-7).

In ODIs, Pakistan has won two of the last three series in 2013-2014 and 2020-21, while South Africa triumphed in 2002-2003 (4-1), 2006-2007 (3-1), 2012-2013 (3-2), and 2018-2019 (3-2).

Pakistan will head to South Africa on November 19 after playing three ODIs and three T20Is in Australia from November 4-18.

Pakistan will also host a three-nation ODI tournament involving South Africa and New Zealand, followed by the eight-team Champions Trophy next year.

Tour schedule:

Dec 10 – 1st T20I (Durban)

Dec 13 – 2nd T20I (Centurion)

Dec 14 – 3rd T20I (Johannesburg)

Dec 17 – 1st ODI (Paarl)

Dec 19 – 2nd ODI (Cape Town)

Dec 22 – 3rd ODI (Johannesburg)

Dec 26-30 – 1st Test (Centurion)

Jan 3-7 – 2nd Test (Cape Town)

