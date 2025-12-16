Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: WB Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Offers His Resignation; CM To Hold Charge

The chief minister had earlier appointed a committee to investigate the incident, which submitted its initial report and recommendations at Nabanna on Monday night

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Messi Tribute Turns Messy: GOAT India Tour 2025 Kicks Off With Chaotic Kolkata Leg
Irate fans invading the pitch at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025. Photo: Sushruta Bhattacharjee/Outlook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aroop Biswas offered his resignation as WB Sports Minister

  • It follows after Lionel Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos

  • Biswas had written to the CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday, seeking relief from the sports portfolio

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted Aroop Biswas's resignation as the sports minister in the wake of the controversy over the mismanagement of football icon Lionel Messi's event last week, a senior leader of the ruling TMC said.

Biswas, who had written to the chief minister seeking to be relieved of his responsibilities as sports minister, will continue as a cabinet minister, retaining charge of the power department.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Biswas's resignation had been accepted, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will oversee the sports and youth welfare portfolio."

The acceptance of Biswas's resignation marks a significant political and administrative development following the hue and cry over the chaos that unfolded after Messi's brief appearance at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, on December 13.

Angry spectators, upset over alleged mismanagement, crowd control failures and security lapses, resorted to vandalism inside the stadium after the Argentine star exited the field, causing damage to property estimated by officials at around Rs 2 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

Biswas had written to the chief minister on Monday, seeking relief from the sports portfolio, citing the need for a "neutral" and unhindered probe into the incident.

While he holds charge of both the sports and youth welfare and the power departments, his request was limited to stepping aside from the sports ministry.

Even after the acceptance of his resignation from that post, he remains part of the state cabinet, sources said.

Ghosh had earlier shared on social media what he described as a copy of Biswas's letter to the chief minister, dated December 15, stating that the minister had offered to resign in view of the controversy.

The development initially triggered some political confusion, with Ghosh later clarifying that the final decision rested with the chief minister. On Tuesday evening, however, Ghosh confirmed that the resignation had been accepted.

Following Biswas's request to step aside, senior officials of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department were summoned to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Tuesday.

The controversy has been deepened by images and videos circulating widely on social media that showed Biswas in close proximity to Messi during the event. Football fans and sections of the public accused the former sports minister of crowding the star player, even as spectators struggled to get a clear view.

As the visuals went viral, criticism mounted not only in public discourse but also within political circles, intensifying speculation over whether Biswas would be divested of his responsibilities or choose to step down.

Some party insiders said there had been an expectation among Biswas's associates that the controversy might be overshadowed by the publication of West Bengal's draft electoral rolls under the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Tuesday.

However, Biswas moved swiftly, writing to the chief minister even before the EC's formal announcement, and his resignation was accepted the same day.

The acceptance of the resignation has coincided with a wave of administrative action initiated based on the preliminary findings of a high-level inquiry committee constituted to probe the lapses during the Messi event.

The chief minister had earlier appointed a committee to investigate the incident, which submitted its initial report and recommendations at Nabanna on Monday night.

Acting on those findings, the state government on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, asking them to explain within 24 hours why the situation spiralled out of control during the event.

Bidhannagar Deputy Police Commissioner Aneesh Sarkar has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry, officials said. Show-cause notices have also been issued to the state sports secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh. In addition, Dev Kumar Nandan, the CEO of the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, has been removed from his post.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a detailed probe into the incident, following the recommendations of the inquiry committee, according to an official statement issued by the office of Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

The scale and speed of the administrative action have underscored the government's attempt to demonstrate accountability amid opposition attacks and public outrage.

Opposition parties have stepped up their criticism, demanding responsibility to be fixed at the highest levels over what they have described as a serious failure in planning and execution at a marquee international event.

Ghosh had praised the chief minister's approach, arguing that such accountability was possible only under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

Repeated attempts to contact Biswas for comment were unsuccessful, and he has not made any public statement since submitting his letter to the chief minister.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

  2. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Green, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Become Costliest Uncapped Players

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Find Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor As Prashant Veer Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player

  5. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Ishant Bhardwaj Strikes Early To Dent HYD Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  2. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  3. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

  4. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

  5. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to Decisive 70-Run Win Against UAE

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Green, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Become Costliest Uncapped Players

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa