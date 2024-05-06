PBKS Vs CSK: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Chennai Super Kings had their task cut out against an in-form Punjab Kings in the afternoon match of Sunday at the Indian Premier League 2024. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
CSK had lost all of last five matches and PBKS and the game did not start on a good note for the Super Kings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his 10th toss in 11 matches and Sam Curran invited his opponent to bat at the first match of the season in Dharamsala.
Arshdeep Singh struck in the second over removing an out of form Ajinkya Rahane but after that CSK went through the powerplay unscathed and finished at 60/1.
Advertisement
Then came Rahul Chahar and derailed the CSK innings by dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad and then Shivam Dube in a matter of two balls. After this double blow, runs dried up and wickets continued to fall even as Ravindra Jadeja held one end.
MS Dhoni came to bat at 9 in the 19th over but was undone by an excellent dipping slower ball from Harshal Patel, who became the first bowler this season to get the wicket of the former CSK skipper.
Advertisement
CSK somehow managed to get to 167 but the total looked below-par even though the pitch was a bit two-paced.
After coming good in the last two games, PBKS top order returned to normalcy as they lost Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw both in the second over.
Shashank Singh then joined Prabhsimran Singh and the duo took PBKS to 47/2 in the powerplay. Just after the two Singhs brought up the fifty partnership, Shashank was dismissed by Mitchell Santner. The wicket triggered a dramatic collapse as the Kings went from 62/2 to 78/7 with Ravindra Jadeja starring with three wickets.
A few hits from the lower order meant nothing as PBKS were left far behind the target and eventually lost by 28 runs.
CSK 167/9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43 off 26; Rahul Chahar 23/3, Harshal Patel 24/3) Beat PBKS 139/9 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 30 off 23; Ravindra Jadeja 20/3, Simarjeet Singh 16/2) By 28 runs
Ravindra Jadeja won the Player Of The Match for his all-round show.
Updated Points Table