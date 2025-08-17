Nantes Vs PSG Preview, Ligue 1 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

The French club completed a domestic league and cup double last season before securing their maiden Champions League title after thrashing Inter 5-0 in the final

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paris-Saint-Germain-Luis-Enrique
PSG head coach Luis Enrique
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PSG travel to take on Nantes in Ligue 1 opener

  • PSG are defending champions

  • They have left out Gianluigi Donnarumma

Luis Enrique believes it will be a “close” fight for the 2025-26 Ligue 1 title, despite Paris Saint-Germain being overwhelming favourites.

PSG cruised to the league title last season with six games to go, finishing 19 points ahead of second-place Marseille despite winning just two of their last five matches.

The French club completed a domestic league and cup double last season before securing their maiden Champions League title after thrashing Inter 5-0 in the final.

Although Luis Enrique’s side lost 3-0 in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea, they responded with a penalty-shootout victory over Tottenham in the Super Cup after coming back from 2-0 down.

PSG will start their 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign with an away trip to Nantes, who finished 13th and just three points above the relegation places.

And though his team hold a 78.1% chance of retaining the title, according to Opta's supercomputer, Luis Enrique anticipates a closer title race this time around.

“Last year the championship was like this because we were at a very good level,” said Luis Enrique.

“This is not ‘normal’. For this season, I can't know what will happen. But we want this Championship. It will be close. For us it was difficult [last year]. We're happy to start.

“To continue to make history was the first goal of the first day when I arrived. At the moment, we're doing it but it's very difficult to see a team win the Champions League twice.

“That's our goal. We are very ambitious. We know it's going to be difficult, but it's normal to have that mentality. It will depend on us, on our level. It's a very fun goal.”

Due to PSG’s dominant 2024-25 season, a glut of their players were nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Ousmane Dembele, one of the favourites to win the award, recorded 46 goal contributions (33 goals, 13 assists) for PSG across all competitions (not counting the Club World Cup).

Achraf Hakimi, meanwhile, created more chances from open play than any other defender (98) for a team in Europe's top five leagues.

Hakimi has publicly talked up his chances of winning the award, though Luis Enrique insisted his team are not focused on individual goals.

He said: “I know that you journalists like polemics. It's a good attempt.

“But all the players at PSG remain focused on the most important thing, the club. Our supporters know that.

“Winning trophies as a team is the main objective. We have to stay focused on that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nantes – Youssef El-Arabi

If he features on Sunday, El-Arabi will make his return to Ligue 1 14 years and 80 days after his last appearance, with Caen against Marseille on 29 May 2011.

It would equal the largest gap between two matches in the competition since Opta has had this data (1947-48) previously set by Samuel Lobe between 19 January 1986 (Nancy) and 8 April 2000 (Troyes).

Paris Saint-Germain – Ousmane Dembele

Dembele scored the joint-most goals in Ligue 1 last season, matching Mason Greenwood’s total of 21 while providing six assists.

The 28-year-old played a crucial role in PSG’s comeback win against Tottenham in the Super Cup, assisting Goncalo Ramos’ stoppage-time header to take the match to extra-time.

If he is to win the Ballon d'Or, then a flying start to 2025-26 would do no harm. The five previous players who have won the Ligue 1 top scorer award while playing for PSG have all managed to win it on multiple occasions (six times for Kylian Mbappe, three times for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and twice each for Carlos Bianchi, Pauleta and Edinson Cavani).

MATCH PREDICTION: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN WIN

PSG have got the better of Nantes of late, unbeaten in the last six Ligue 1 matches between them.

Indeed, Nantes are looking for their first league win in fixtures between the two sides since February 2022.

PSG were the top-scorers in Ligue 1 last season, finding the back of the net 92 times, their highest total since the 2018-19 season (105).

Nantes had five wins, six draws, and six losses in 17 Ligue 1 contests at home last season. PSG, meanwhile, recorded 12 wins, four draws, and one loss in their 17 Ligue 1 contests on the road.

PSG were the team that spent the largest proportion of their matches leading in Ligue 1 last season (53%) while Nantes were the side that spent the most time drawing (52%).

In the last 20 seasons in Ligue 1, the reigning champions have only lost twice in the opening match of the following season (W12 D6 - 1-2 defeats of Marseille v Caen in August 2010 and 0-1 of Paris at Lens in September 2020).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nantes – 14.5%

Paris Saint-Germain – 66.8%

Draw – 18.8%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son