Cricket

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir's Departure For Ireland T20 Series In Jeopardy - Reason Explained

Pakistan's first T20 international against Ireland is on May 10. The team will also play four games against England

Advertisement

File
Leading PAK pacer Mohammad Amir could miss the Ireland tour. Photo: File
info_icon

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir may not be able to leave with the national squad on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20 series in Ireland due to visa issues. (More Cricket News)

While a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the visa delay in Amir's case was due to his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, another source insisted it was purely due to technical reasons.

“The delay is because of some technical reasons and he will be issued a visa soon,” the source said, adding “it is not fair to bring up his past all the time in the media.”

Advertisement

“Didn’t Amir tour Ireland and England in 2018 with the Pakistan team? " the source questioned.

"We are hopeful he will get his visa in a day or two and he can join them later," he added.

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf. - (Photo: X | Haris Rauf)
Pakistan Tour Of Ireland, England T20Is: PCB Rope In Haris Rauf As Usama Mir Is Dropped

BY PTI

Pakistan's first T20 international against Ireland is on May 10. The team will also play four games against England. Amir recently came out of international retirement to play in the home T20 series against New Zealand.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  2. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai
  4. MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET For Brother, Both Detained
  5. BJP Urges Kerala CM To Refrain From Using Public Funds For Private Foreign Visits
Entertainment News
  1. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  2. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  3. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
  4. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
  5. Comedian Bharti Singh Resumes Work After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Says She Is Excited To See Her Son
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  2. IPL 2024: Aaron Finch Hails Ravindra Jadeja's Class Act, Cites Versatility As Key Attribute
  3. NBA: Dallas Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd To Multi-Year Contract Extension
  4. WSL: Day Of Drama Sets Up Thrilling Finale As Chelsea Hit Back In Title Race
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Jeffrey McConney Begins Testimony
  2. Germany Recalls Its Ambassador In Russia For A Week In Protest Over A Hacker Attack
  3. Columbia University Cancels Graduation Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
  4. Pulitzer Prize 2024 Announcement Today: War Coverage, AI Use, And Digital Expansion In Focus
  5. Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Set To Fly Into Space For A Third Time On Tuesday
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain