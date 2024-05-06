Back when they were a couple, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods attended the Met Gala in 2013. The duo reportedly had a 'great time' at the event with Woods thought to have gotten drunk. Vonn later took to X (then Twitter) by stating, "Had an amazing time at the MET. Thx to Anna Wintour and @vouge for styling me, & of course thx to my amazing man for being my date. Night :)"