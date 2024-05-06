Other Sports

Met Gala 2024: Athletes Who Have Attended The Event Over The Years

Also known as the Met Ball, the event is a fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala takes place on the first Monday of May every year on the Upper East side of Manhattan

Advertisement

Instagram/ayeshacurry
Photo: Instagram/ayeshacurry
info_icon

The 2024 Met Gala will officially be held on Monday May 6 (Tuesday, May 7 IST) and will see a host of stars take the red carpet. This year's Met Gala theme will be 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. (More Sports News)

Right from Hollywood to Bollywood, a host of celebrities will walk the red carpet in New York. The event will be co-chaired by Hollywood celebs Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.

Also known as the Met Ball, the event is a fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala takes place on the first Monday of May every year on the Upper East side of Manhattan.

Advertisement

Here are the 10 sports stars who have attended Met Gala over the years -

1) Victoria And David Beckham.

During the 2014 event, former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham graced the Met Gala along with his wife Victoria. The footballer now an owner, really sparked the red carpet with their presence.

2) Lindsey Vonn And Tiger Woods

Back when they were a couple, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods attended the Met Gala in 2013. The duo reportedly had a 'great time' at the event with Woods thought to have gotten drunk. Vonn later took to X (then Twitter) by stating, "Had an amazing time at the MET. Thx to Anna Wintour and @vouge for styling me, & of course thx to my amazing man for being my date. Night :)"

Advertisement

3) Serena Williams

Tennis star Serena Williams has been a regular at the Met Gala and made here first appearance at the 2011 event. The former tennis player was seen in a white gown as she dazzled on the red carpet.

American professional golfer, Tiger Woods's son, Charlie Woods starting his PGA Tour career with Cognizant Classic 2024. - (Photo: X|PGATOUR)
Charlie Woods, Son Of Tiger Woods Takes First Step Toward PGA Tour

BY Associated Press

4) Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen

American Football star Tom Brady took the Met Gala red carpet along with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen at the 2011 event. The New England Patriots quarterback has a history attending the event and have attended the event with their poignant beauty outfits.

5) Roger And Mirka Federer

At the 2017 Met Gala, the Swiss ace attended the event with this wife Mirka wearing glamorous outfits. She wore a silver v-neckline lame gown whereas Roger wore a classic Gucci tuxedo. Roger's jacket was a standout that saw it embroidered with a crystal king cobra snake.

6) Lewis Hamilton

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has put on a style statement over the years at the Met Gala. The Mercedes driver even courted controversy in the 2021 event when he sported a black suit and a new hairstyle as his fans felt his 'Young Black Creatives' and 'black heart symbol' did not go down well with some of his fans and critics.

Advertisement

7) Russell Westbrook

NBA side LA Clippers' point guard Russell Westbrook was one of the shining light on the red carpet at the 2023 event.

8) Maria Sharapova

Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova was seen gracing the 2016 Met Gala event in a red outfit. Sharapova made her debut the same year, where the theme was - Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology. She had worn the outfit designed by Colombian designer Juan Carlos Obando.

9) Aaron Rodgers

American football quarterback for the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers was one of the shining light on the red carpet of the Met Gala event in 2015. Back then, he attended the event with his girlfriend and Hollywood actress Olivia Munn as the duo were pictured at the fundraising event.

Advertisement

10) Stephen Curry

NBA star Stephen Curry is a star in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors but the popular basketball player along with his wife Ayesha attended at he Met Gala in 2021. Critics and fans praise the duo's style on the red carpet where the theme was - In America: A Lexican of Fashion.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Last Rites Of IAF Corporal Martyred In JK Held With Full Military Honours In MP's Chhindwara
  2. Excise Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha
  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2024
  4. Delhi LG Recommends NIA Probe Against Kejriwal Over Alleged Funding From Pro-Khalistan Body
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 6: Bomb Threats To Ahmedabad Schools, NTA Denies NEET Paper Leak, Latest On Gaza War And More
Entertainment News
  1. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
  2. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
  3. Comedian Bharti Singh Resumes Work After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Says She Is Excited To See Her Son
  4. Kangana Ranaut Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Her Quitting Bollywood After Joining Politics
  5. Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala ‘Glass’ 3D Dress Is Still The Ultimate Showstopper
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India Pakistan, Bangladesh
  2. Dharamsala Breaks Ground With Introduction Of India's First 'Hybrid Pitch'
  3. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  4. Babar Azam Firmly Behind Gary Kirsten, Backs Coach To Propel Pakistan Cricket
  5. MI Vs SRH, Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Bowl First; Mayank Agarwal Returns In Playing XI
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Trial Enters Third Week, Testimony Continues
  2. Pulitzer Prize 2024 Announcement Today: War Coverage, AI Use, And Digital Expansion In Focus
  3. Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Set To Fly Into Space For A Third Time On Tuesday
  4. NYC On Alert After String Of Synagogue Bomb Threats. Were They "Swatting"?
  5. Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala ‘Glass’ 3D Dress Is Still The Ultimate Showstopper
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain