The 2024 Met Gala will officially be held on Monday May 6 (Tuesday, May 7 IST) and will see a host of stars take the red carpet. This year's Met Gala theme will be 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. (More Sports News)
Right from Hollywood to Bollywood, a host of celebrities will walk the red carpet in New York. The event will be co-chaired by Hollywood celebs Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.
Also known as the Met Ball, the event is a fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala takes place on the first Monday of May every year on the Upper East side of Manhattan.
Here are the 10 sports stars who have attended Met Gala over the years -
1) Victoria And David Beckham.
During the 2014 event, former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham graced the Met Gala along with his wife Victoria. The footballer now an owner, really sparked the red carpet with their presence.
2) Lindsey Vonn And Tiger Woods
Back when they were a couple, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods attended the Met Gala in 2013. The duo reportedly had a 'great time' at the event with Woods thought to have gotten drunk. Vonn later took to X (then Twitter) by stating, "Had an amazing time at the MET. Thx to Anna Wintour and @vouge for styling me, & of course thx to my amazing man for being my date. Night :)"
3) Serena Williams
Tennis star Serena Williams has been a regular at the Met Gala and made here first appearance at the 2011 event. The former tennis player was seen in a white gown as she dazzled on the red carpet.
4) Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen
American Football star Tom Brady took the Met Gala red carpet along with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen at the 2011 event. The New England Patriots quarterback has a history attending the event and have attended the event with their poignant beauty outfits.
5) Roger And Mirka Federer
At the 2017 Met Gala, the Swiss ace attended the event with this wife Mirka wearing glamorous outfits. She wore a silver v-neckline lame gown whereas Roger wore a classic Gucci tuxedo. Roger's jacket was a standout that saw it embroidered with a crystal king cobra snake.
6) Lewis Hamilton
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has put on a style statement over the years at the Met Gala. The Mercedes driver even courted controversy in the 2021 event when he sported a black suit and a new hairstyle as his fans felt his 'Young Black Creatives' and 'black heart symbol' did not go down well with some of his fans and critics.
7) Russell Westbrook
NBA side LA Clippers' point guard Russell Westbrook was one of the shining light on the red carpet at the 2023 event.
8) Maria Sharapova
Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova was seen gracing the 2016 Met Gala event in a red outfit. Sharapova made her debut the same year, where the theme was - Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology. She had worn the outfit designed by Colombian designer Juan Carlos Obando.
9) Aaron Rodgers
American football quarterback for the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers was one of the shining light on the red carpet of the Met Gala event in 2015. Back then, he attended the event with his girlfriend and Hollywood actress Olivia Munn as the duo were pictured at the fundraising event.
10) Stephen Curry
NBA star Stephen Curry is a star in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors but the popular basketball player along with his wife Ayesha attended at he Met Gala in 2021. Critics and fans praise the duo's style on the red carpet where the theme was - In America: A Lexican of Fashion.