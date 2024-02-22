Sports

Charlie Woods, Son Of Tiger Woods Takes First Step Toward PGA Tour

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, will play alongside Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee. at the pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic

American professional golfer, Tiger Woods's son, Charlie Woods starting his PGA Tour career with Cognizant Classic 2024. (Photo: X|PGATOUR)
The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods is taking the first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour. Charlie Woods is entered as a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic. (More Golf News)

The pre-qualifier for Woods is Thursday at Lost Lake Golf Club. The top 25 and ties advance to the Monday qualifier, where four players earn a spot in the field.

The PGA Tour said on its website Woods will play alongside Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee. Browne, whose father is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, played in the U.S. Open last year at Los Angeles Country Club.

Charlie Woods is no stranger to the stage. Tiger Woods has played with his son four times in the PNC Championship, a 36-hole tournament in which a major champion or a Players Championship winner teams up with a family member.

Tiger Woods, who withdrew from the Genesis Invitational last week with the flu, never won the tournament — formerly known as the Honda Classic — in four tries. He has not said when he will play next.

