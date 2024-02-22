Charlie Woods, Son Of Tiger Woods Takes First Step Toward PGA Tour

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods is taking the first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour. Charlie Woods is entered as a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic. (More Golf News)
The pre-qualifier for Woods is Thursday at Lost Lake Golf Club. The top 25 and ties advance to the Monday qualifier, where four players earn a spot in the field.
The PGA Tour said on its website Woods will play alongside Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee. Browne, whose father is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, played in the U.S. Open last year at Los Angeles Country Club.
ALSO READ: Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am: India's Tvesa Down, Scotland's Kylie Wins
Charlie Woods is no stranger to the stage. Tiger Woods has played with his son four times in the PNC Championship, a 36-hole tournament in which a major champion or a Players Championship winner teams up with a family member.
Tiger Woods, who withdrew from the Genesis Invitational last week with the flu, never won the tournament — formerly known as the Honda Classic — in four tries. He has not said when he will play next.