Indian golfer Tvesa Malik's valiant attempt to make the cut fell one stroke short despite a rally after a tough start in the second round of the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt. (More Golf News)

Tvesa, who carded 78 in the first round added 72 in the second round.

Starting from the 10th, Tvesa had four bogeys in the first seven holes but then rallied to a par round in an event, where the winds were high and tough to handle.