Sports

Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain

Be it the alarmingly poor air quality in north India, the disastrous floods in Pakistan or the adverse heat in Kenya, climate change is bringing grave challenges to the world of sport with each passing day

Advertisement

Air pollution in Delhi, November 2023, File photo
Delhi grapples with severe, worsening air pollution every year in the winters. Photo: File
info_icon

Every year in India, summer marks the onset of a fresh season of the wildly popular Indian Premier League. But it also signals a concurrent water crisis in one or more Indian megacities, almost invariably. Amid IPL's 2024 edition, Bengaluru has been dealing with an acute shortage of the elixir, bringing the water supply at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium under the scanner. (More Sports News)

The National Green Tribunal asked the Karnataka State Cricket Association and other state authorities to submit details of water being used at the stadium during IPL matches, taking suo motu cognizance of reports that mentioned the Chinnaswamy stadium getting treated water supply for the cash-rich league's matches.

Advertisement

M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru. - BCCI
Bengaluru Water Crisis: IPL 2024 Matches Under National Green Tribunal Scanner

BY PTI

Water is not the only natural resource in short supply in India. Clean air is another major bone of contention, especially in the northern parts of the country. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 bore witness to the deleterious impact of Delhi's toxic air in the winters, when Sri Lanka played Bangladesh in a group game on November 6.

The Air Quality Index in and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium went past the maximum mark of 500, primary schools were shut down and both teams' training sessions cancelled. The match was eventually played, but only after concerns were raised by Sri Lanka as well as Bangladesh. Television footage from the match depicted a city shrouded in haze, and similar conditions prevailed in supposedly better-off cities like Mumbai too.

Advertisement

Several members from defending champions England used inhalers during their failed campaign, and star batter Joe Root said he had "not played in anything like that before", after the team's loss to South Africa in Mumbai. "I've obviously played in hotter conditions, and probably more humid conditions. But it just felt like you couldn't get your breath. It was like you were eating the air. It was unique."

England all-rounder Ben Stokes ahead of the World Cup opener against New Zealand. - null
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Alarming Pollution Levels Force Ben Stokes, England Teammates To Use Inhalers

BY PTI

The burgeoning climate crisis is not unique to India, however. Global warming and allied issues are affecting the world in varied ways, and sport is not immune to it.

An edited extract on Guardian from 'Warming Up: How Climate Change is Changing Sport' by Madeleine Orr cites a worried Athletics Kenya president, Jackson Tuwei. He speaks about how the adverse heat in the nation could disrupt athlete participation there.

“If young athletes are hungry, they won’t run. If the air quality is bad because it is dusty and smoky, they won’t run. If there is no shade because trees have been cut down and there’s no water to drink or shower with they won’t run,” Tuwei is quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, back in the sub-continent, Pakistan is facing other grave ­challenges. The country suffered devastating floods in the summer of 2022 that killed almost 2,000 people, in addition to causing losses to the tune of ­trillions of rupees.

Advertisement

In the severely affected region of Sindh exists the Mehran Football Club in Thatta, whose president Ali Athar Nakash Brohi describes in the report the distressing spectre. “Some of our members who live in the ­villages outside Thatta lost ­everything. They’re the ones that came here to stay on the grounds.

“It took many months to get our fields back in order and to start sports again. It was really challenging for us because everyone is completely disturbed and everything we do is run by volunteers. Nobody has mental energy after floods,” Brohi is quoted as saying.

Indias climate change crisis. - null
Climate Change Likely Contributed To Deadly Floods In Pakistan: Report

BY PTI

Advertisement

The Olympics are without doubt the grandest, most vivid multi-sport event in the world. How will they be impacted by climate change? Listen to what Julie Duffus, senior manager of sustainability at the International Olympic Committee, had to say at the Sport Positive Summit in October 2022.

“I work with 206 countries around the world. And so many of them now are ­witnessing these impacts … by the time we get to 2030, we’re looking at losing about 20% of our Olympic nations. Literally, gone.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates