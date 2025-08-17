Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025: Hamid Ahadad celebrates with Lalchungnunga after scoring against Namdhari FC in the Group A fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025: Hamid Ahadad celebrates with Lalchungnunga after scoring against Namdhari FC in the Group A fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup