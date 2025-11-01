EBFC 0-0 MBSG, AIFF Super Cup: Resolute East Bengal Hold Mohun Bagan In Kolkata Derby, Qualify For Semis

Both sides finished on six points, but Oscar Bruzon’s men advanced to the last-four stage owing to their superior goal difference, aided by the 4-0 thrashing of Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan
EBFC vs MBSG: Both sides played out a goalless draw in Goa Photo: X/eastbengal_fc
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oscar Bruzon’s men advanced to the last-four stage owing to their superior goal difference

  • East Bengal FC held arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 0-0 draw

  • Dempo Sports Club and Chennaiyin FC ended campaign with 1-1 draw

East Bengal FC produced a disciplined defensive performance to hold arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goal-less draw and qualify for the semifinals of the Super Cup from Group A on Friday.

Both sides finished on six points, but Oscar Bruzon’s men advanced to the last-four stage owing to their superior goal difference, aided by the 4-0 thrashing of Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday.

In a match short on clear chances, East Bengal’s backline, led by Anwar Ali, stayed compact and organised throughout, frustrating the ISL champions who needed a win to qualify for the semifinals.

The best opening of the first half came in the 24th minute when Bipin Singh’s header from a Miguel Figueira cross struck the post and came back into play.

Mohun Bagan pressed hard after the break. In the 46th minute, Liston Colaco’s looping header from an Apuia delivery narrowly missed the target, landing on the roof of the net.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

The Mariners had their best spell around the 67th and 69th minutes, when Liston’s shot was blocked by Ali, followed by a free-kick double chance -- Jason Cummings’ attempt hit the wall before Liston’s retaken effort was also charged down.

Related Content
Related Content

Cummings then crossed from the rebound, but Aldred’s header went off target.

Despite late pressure, the Bruzon-coached side held firm, with Aiban Dohling and Hijazi Maher impressing at the back, while goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh ensured a clean sheet.

The result meant that in four meetings between the two fierce Kolkata rivals this season, East Bengal have now won twice, Mohun Bagan once, and one ended in a draw.

East Bengal had earlier triumphed in the CFL Premier Division and Durand Cup derbies but lost the IFA Shield final to Mohun Bagan on penalties earlier this month.

Dempo, Chennaiyin sign off with tame draw

At Bambolim, Dempo Sports Club and Chennaiyin FC ended their AIFF Super Cup Group A campaigns with a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium.

Shubham Rawat put Dempo ahead in the 25th minute with a curling free-kick before Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra scored a stunning equaliser from his own half four minutes later.

The result left Dempo third with three points and Chennaiyin bottom with one, as both sides bowed out of the competition.

Despite Dempo’s urgency to chase goals and keep their faint semifinal hopes alive, Chennaiyin held firm in the second half, with Irfan Yadwad missing a close header in the 75th minute.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Saim Ayub, Bowlers Help PAK Beat SA By Nine Wickets, Level Series

  2. Harshit Rana’s 104-Meter Six Shines Bright In India’s Defeat To Australia In 2nd T20I - Video

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Brilliant Catch Reminds Fans Of SKY's Iconic T20 World Cup Grab - Video

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  2. Tamil Nadu Raises Concerns Over Bihar Electoral-Roll Extract Being Accepted As ID proof

  3. Bihar’s Most Marginalised: The Musahar And Manjhi Communities - In Photos

  4. Himachal Pradesh High Court Issues Notice Over Alleged Misuse Of Funds In By-Election

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Israelis Protest Against Proposed Changes In Military Draft Law

  5. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans