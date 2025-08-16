East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch 'Kolkata Derby' Quarter-final Match

Here is all you need to know about the 3rd Quarter-final in Kolkata between East Bengal & AFC Champions League Two side, Mohun Bagan: preview, H2H, match info and broadcast details of the Kolkata Derby

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
MBSG-vs-EBFC
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal in their ISL clash | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan clash in the 'Kolkata Derby'

  • MBSG have been dominant side in their recent meetings

  • Live Streaming info and other details

The Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final sees the big one as rivals Mohun Bagan are set to clash against East Bengal FC in the mouth-watering 'Kolkata Derby' on Sunday, August 17 with a spot in the semi-finals at stake.

The MBSG vs EBFC Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be available to watch on live streaming and live telecast in India.

MBSG and EBFC are one of the most fiercest rivals in Indian football history, as well as in Asian and global history. Despite EBFC staking claim as the better of the two rivals in the head-to-head historically, Mohun Bagan have been the dominant side in the recent past.

The winner of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC fixture will play the winner of the Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC in the semi-finals.

For the record, Mohun Bagan will be playing in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 alongside FC Goa this season.

EBFC Vs MBSG - Title Record

The Mariners hold a record 17 Durand Cup titles, while East Bengal FC are close behind with 16. Bragging rights and a semi-final spot will be at stake when the two giants collide.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC - Sunday, 17th August (Kolkata)

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match be played?

The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Sunday, August 17 at 7pm IST.

Where will the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match be telecast and live streamed?

The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son