East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch 'Kolkata Derby' Quarter-final Match

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan clash in the 'Kolkata Derby'
MBSG have been dominant side in their recent meetings
Live Streaming info and other details
The Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final sees the big one as rivals Mohun Bagan are set to clash against East Bengal FC in the mouth-watering 'Kolkata Derby' on Sunday, August 17 with a spot in the semi-finals at stake.
The MBSG vs EBFC Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be available to watch on live streaming and live telecast in India.
MBSG and EBFC are one of the most fiercest rivals in Indian football history, as well as in Asian and global history. Despite EBFC staking claim as the better of the two rivals in the head-to-head historically, Mohun Bagan have been the dominant side in the recent past.
The winner of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC fixture will play the winner of the Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC in the semi-finals.
For the record, Mohun Bagan will be playing in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 alongside FC Goa this season.
EBFC Vs MBSG - Title Record
The Mariners hold a record 17 Durand Cup titles, while East Bengal FC are close behind with 16. Bragging rights and a semi-final spot will be at stake when the two giants collide.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC - Sunday, 17th August (Kolkata)
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match be played?
The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Sunday, August 17 at 7pm IST.
Where will the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match be telecast and live streamed?
The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2025 3rd quarter-final match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.