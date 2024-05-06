Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness

Brian Wenzel, a ‘Country Practice’ star and Logie winner, died at the age of 94. Jennifer Hennessey, the actor’s agent, announced his death on Monday. Brian Wenzel was best known for his role as Sergeant Frank Gilroy in the Channel Seven drama.
“It is with great sadness that we remember the life of beloved Australian actor Brian Wenzel,” she said in a statement to the ABC. “His iconic and revered performances spanned multiple Australian generations with his wit and humour shining through to the end. A passionate family man and devoted Carlton supporter leaves an irreplaceable mark on the Australian film and television industry.”
He featured in the iconic Australian serial for 12 years, winning the Silver Logie for his performance in 1981. The television series aired from 1981 until 1993. Wenzel featured in almost 2,000 hours of Australian television over his career.
His other television credits include ‘Neighbours’, ‘Rove Live’, ‘The Young Doctors’, and ‘Matlock Police’. Channel Seven expressed their heartfelt condolences to Brian’s family and friends on Facebook.
For the unversed Brian Wenzel dropped out of school at the age of 14 and became a professional actor at the age of 17, according to his agency. He was also an active theatrical performer, appearing in several shows such as ‘Death Of A Salesman’, ‘The Crucible’, and ‘The Imaginary Invalid’.
Brian Wenzel has been in ill health since 2018. In 2021, he stated that he had two small strokes and was unable to walk alone.
His death has left a huge hole in the hearts of billions of his fans. We mourn his death and offer condolences to his family and close ones. He shall be missed every day. May his soul rest in peace.