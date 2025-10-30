17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said it was "absolutely devastated" by the "tragic passing" of young Ben Austin and that the 17-year-old's death "will be felt by all in our cricket community"

Updated on:
Ben Austin 17-Year-Old australian Dies Hit In Neck By Ball melbourne Report
File photo of Ben Austin, the 17-year-old Australian cricketer who tragically passed away in Melbourne. Photo: Ferntree Gully Cricket Club
Summary
  • Ben Austin was hit by a cricket ball in the nets in Melbourne

  • Was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and put on life support, but died the next day

  • Condolences pour in after Ferntree Gully Cricket Club's statement

Ben Austin, a 17-year-old Australian cricketer, died after reportedly being hit by a cricket ball in the neck during a nets practice session in Melbourne.

Austin had suffered severe injuries from the incident at Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday (October 28, 2025) and had been rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was put on life support but passed away on Wednesday, according to a BBC report. 

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said in a statement that it was "absolutely devastated" by the "tragic passing" of one its players and that the impact of the teenager's death "will be felt by all in our cricket community".

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought. May Ben Rest in Peace,” the statement added. Condolences have since been pouring in from all quarters.

Related Content

The Age reported that the teenaged cricketer was not part of the playing XIs for the scheduled cricket match against Eildon Park, but he was practising alongside his clubmates. The game was abandoned after Ben's grievous injury.

Multiple reports suggested that Ben, who was supposedly was facing throw-downs from a “wanger” or dog-ball launcher, was wearing a helmet at the time.

The tragic incident comes more than 10 years after the demise of Australia cricketer Phillip Hughes, who passed away after being hit in the neck during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hughes’ death had brought safety in cricket to the forefront, including improving helmet safety and the use of neck protectors, as well as the dangers of concussion.

