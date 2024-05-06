United States

Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Jeffrey McConney Begins Testimony

Former President Donald Trump is facing charges of paying hush money to settle down stories that would be harmful to his image. The trial has entered in its third week.

Outlook International Desk
6 May 2024
6 May 2024
Former US President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 6, 2024. Getty images

McConney Testifies About Reimbursements

McConney testified about how Cohen's reimbursement for the payment to Daniels was recorded as a legal expense. He instructed an accounting department employee to categorize the expense as such, based on Cohen's status as a lawyer.

The first two payments were labeled as a "retainer" for January and February 2017, although McConney had not seen a retainer agreement. After initially paying through a trust, subsequent payments were made from Trump's personal account, requiring a new process due to Trump's presidency.

McConney Testifies About Michael Cohen

As questioning shifts to Cohen, McConney, like previous witnesses, expresses a lack of enthusiasm. He acknowledges conversing with Cohen informally and dryly notes Cohen's position as a lawyer within the Trump Organization. Details emerge about Cohen's payment to Daniels' lawyer, Davidson, with Weisselberg's reimbursement plan outlined in handwritten notes.

McConney's own notes indicate monthly payments from Trump's personal account. This marks the first mention of reimbursements central to Trump's charges of falsifying business records. McConney recalls discussions with Weisselberg about reimbursing Cohen, providing insight into the situation.

Cohen, having recently been removed from the Trump Organization's payroll, had worked there for about a decade.

Former Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney Begins Testimony

In an anecdote recalling his early days working for Trump, McConney recounted Trump's meticulous attention to finances and his assertive approach to managing bills.

During a visit to deliver a report to Trump's desk in the late 1980s, Trump interrupted a phone call to quip, “Jeff, you’re fired,” startling McConney. Trump quickly clarified, saying, “You’re not fired, but my cash balances went down from last week.”

McConney explained the reasons for the decrease in cash balances, to which Trump advised him to "focus on my bills, negotiate my bills."

Reflecting on the incident, McConney described it as a teaching moment, emphasizing the importance of negotiation when dealing with financial matters.

Throughout the retelling, Trump, seated at the defense table, appeared amused, smiling broadly in McConney’s direction.

