Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Defense Resumes Cross-Examination Of Douglas Daus

A quick recap:
Throughout the week, prosecutors have meticulously presented a wealth of evidence, including detailed accounts of meetings, email correspondences, business dealings, and financial transactions.
This extensive testimony forms the bedrock of their case, alleging that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee engaged in a clandestine effort to unlawfully sway the outcome of the 2016 election.
Their efforts are aimed at laying the groundwork for crucial testimony from Cohen, who orchestrated a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence prior to his incarceration for his involvement in the hush money scheme.
Judge Rules To Prevent Prosecution Present Certain Photographs To Jury
Before testimony resumed, Judge Merchan made a ruling to prevent prosecutors from presenting the jury with a photograph depicting Trump alongside Billy Bush and soap opera actor Arianne Zucker during the time of the infamous "Access Hollywood" recording.
Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, had requested the exclusion of the image from the trial, citing a recent court decision overturning Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction. The appeals court in that case ordered a retrial due to the allowance of unrelated testimony during the trial.
Merchan acknowledged the Weinstein case but stated that it didn't directly apply to the present case, as it didn't establish any new legal precedent. However, he agreed to bar prosecutors from introducing the photograph.
Prosecutors had argued that the image would assist in establishing the timeline of events surrounding the revelations of the "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump made derogatory comments about women.
Merchan had previously ruled that the 2005 tape couldn't be played in court for jurors, but allowed prosecutors to question witnesses about its contents.
Defense Resumes Cross-Examination Of Douglas Daus
Forensic analyst Douglas Daus, who examined Michael Cohen's phone, is back on the witness stand. Emil Bove, representing Trump, has resumed the cross-examination of Daus, a forensic analyst from the Manhattan district attorney's office. Daus is responsible for extracting recordings, text messages, and other evidence from two of Cohen's iPhones.
Judge Merchan Clarifies Gag Order Won't Stop Trump From Testifying
At the outset of the trial day, Judge Juan M. Merchan clarified that Trump's gag order does not prohibit him from testifying in his own defense. This clarification seems to address remarks made by the former president following the previous day's court session.
Merchan emphasized that the order restricting extrajudicial statements does not impede Trump's ability to testify. He explicitly stated that the order does not restrict what Trump can say while on the witness stand.
Addressing Trump and his legal team, Merchan noted that there appeared to be a "misunderstanding" regarding the scope of the order, prompting his clarification.