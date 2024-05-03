Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Defense Resumes Cross-Examination Of Douglas Daus

Introduction

A quick recap:

Throughout the week, prosecutors have meticulously presented a wealth of evidence, including detailed accounts of meetings, email correspondences, business dealings, and financial transactions.

This extensive testimony forms the bedrock of their case, alleging that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee engaged in a clandestine effort to unlawfully sway the outcome of the 2016 election.

Their efforts are aimed at laying the groundwork for crucial testimony from Cohen, who orchestrated a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence prior to his incarceration for his involvement in the hush money scheme.