United States

Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Defense Resumes Cross-Examination Of Douglas Daus

Former President Donald Trump is facing charges of paying hush money to settle down stories that would be harmful to his image. Prosecutors have presented extensive evidence, including meetings, emails, and financial transactions, alleging a clandestine effort by the 2016 Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, to sway the 2016 election outcome.

O
Outlook International Desk
3 May 2024
3 May 2024
Former US President Donald Trump and his attorney Todd Blanche (R) arrive for Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 3, 2024. Getty images
Introduction

A quick recap:

Throughout the week, prosecutors have meticulously presented a wealth of evidence, including detailed accounts of meetings, email correspondences, business dealings, and financial transactions.

This extensive testimony forms the bedrock of their case, alleging that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee engaged in a clandestine effort to unlawfully sway the outcome of the 2016 election.

Their efforts are aimed at laying the groundwork for crucial testimony from Cohen, who orchestrated a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence prior to his incarceration for his involvement in the hush money scheme.

Advertisement

Judge Rules To Prevent Prosecution Present Certain Photographs To Jury

Before testimony resumed, Judge Merchan made a ruling to prevent prosecutors from presenting the jury with a photograph depicting Trump alongside Billy Bush and soap opera actor Arianne Zucker during the time of the infamous "Access Hollywood" recording.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, had requested the exclusion of the image from the trial, citing a recent court decision overturning Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction. The appeals court in that case ordered a retrial due to the allowance of unrelated testimony during the trial.

Merchan acknowledged the Weinstein case but stated that it didn't directly apply to the present case, as it didn't establish any new legal precedent. However, he agreed to bar prosecutors from introducing the photograph.

Prosecutors had argued that the image would assist in establishing the timeline of events surrounding the revelations of the "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump made derogatory comments about women.

Merchan had previously ruled that the 2005 tape couldn't be played in court for jurors, but allowed prosecutors to question witnesses about its contents.

Advertisement

Defense Resumes Cross-Examination Of Douglas Daus

Forensic analyst Douglas Daus, who examined Michael Cohen's phone, is back on the witness stand. Emil Bove, representing Trump, has resumed the cross-examination of Daus, a forensic analyst from the Manhattan district attorney's office. Daus is responsible for extracting recordings, text messages, and other evidence from two of Cohen's iPhones.

Judge Merchan Clarifies Gag Order Won't Stop Trump From Testifying

At the outset of the trial day, Judge Juan M. Merchan clarified that Trump's gag order does not prohibit him from testifying in his own defense. This clarification seems to address remarks made by the former president following the previous day's court session.

Merchan emphasized that the order restricting extrajudicial statements does not impede Trump's ability to testify. He explicitly stated that the order does not restrict what Trump can say while on the witness stand.

Addressing Trump and his legal team, Merchan noted that there appeared to be a "misunderstanding" regarding the scope of the order, prompting his clarification.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Caste Census Will Be Revolutionary', Says Rahul; PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi On May 14
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates