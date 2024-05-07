PSG Vs Dortmund, Live Streaming, Champions League: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2nd Leg

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping to make a comeback in their Champions League semi-final match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, after losing the first leg 1-0. They are looking to secure a place in the final at Wembley and bid farewell to Kylian Mbappe, who will be leaving the club. (More Football News)
Mbappe has the opportunity to leave the Qatari-owned club after seven years if they win the Champions League this season. It would be a perfect way to end his stay with the club, as they aim to claim their first-ever Champions League title. If they succeed, they will become only the second French club to win the prestigious competition, following Marseille's victory in 1993.
Mbappe has scored a total of 48 goals in the Champions League so far, including six goals during his breakthrough season with Monaco in 2016/17. The upcoming second-leg match against Dortmund could be the perfect opportunity for him to reach the milestone of 50 goals in the tournament.
Last week, Luis Enrique's team played below their potential and lost 1-0 to Dortmund in the first-leg match played in Germany. As the favourites, the pressure is on them to turn the tie around in the upcoming home game.
Live Streaming Info:
When and where will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match kick-off?
The Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 8 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Where can you watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match?
The Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can one live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match?
The Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.