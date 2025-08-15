Inter Miami Vs LA Galaxy Preview, MLS 2025: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer 2025: Inter Miami's Benjamin Cremaschi has bemoaned the lack of minutes as the Herons push for MLS glory

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Miami Benjamin Cremaschi X
Inter Miami's Benjamin Cremaschi celebrates after scoring against Columbus Crew. | Photo: X/MLS
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami face LA Galaxy in MLS 2025 on Saturday at Chase Stadium

  • Inter Miami seek to close gap on leaders but will be missing Lionel Messi

  • LA Galaxy are winless away all season, leaking league-high 52 goals

Inter Miami forward Benjamin Cremaschi has questioned his role under Javier Mascherano, but is hoping to get more minutes as they continue their push at the top.

Miami host LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium on Saturday in a cross-conference MLS showdown, with both sides currently experiencing contrasting seasons.

The Herons, who were missing Lionel Messi last time out, come into this match after a 4-1 loss to local rivals Orlando City, a defeat which is seen as only a setback, as they have avoided defeat in eight of their last 10 games, winning six of those.

Currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind leaders Philadelphia Union with three games in hand, Miami are hoping to keep the pressure on those above them, using their particularly strong home form (W5 D2).

And Cremaschi, who has struggled for minutes recently, spoke frankly ahead of the game, saying: "I'm frustrated, I want to play.

"I think the most important thing for me is to be at a very high level, and to get there, I need minutes and experience. I've played very little in these recent games, and I don't think it's because of my level. 

"I feel good and imagine it's for other reasons, but I'm going to keep trying. Hopefully, in the next month and the coming weeks, I'll get to play a bit more. Sometimes it happens, and you have to be strong to get through those moments." 

LA Galaxy, meanwhile, have endured a torrid campaign with just three wins in 25 league games. They have also conceded a league-high 52 goals, including a heavy 4-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in their most recent match.

Their away form has been a major weakness, with no wins on the road all season. However, they showed spirit in their last away fixture – a 3-3 draw against Los Angeles FC – and coach Greg Vanney will hope for a similar attacking display here.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Telasco Segovia 

Facing the probability that they will once again be without the ingenuity of Messi, who is Miami's leading scorer this season with 18 goals, Telasco Segovia may play a pivotal role for the Herons.

He has seven goals to his name this season, the joint second-highest total within the squad, and also has three assists, though he struggled to make an impact against Orlando.

LA Galaxy – Gabriel Pec

It is no secret that the Galaxy have turned in a truly dismal display this season, and as such, it will come as no surprise to see that they are hardly a side firing on all cylinders, scoring 28 goals so far.

That said, Gabriel Pec has been one of the Galaxy's shining lights during a dimly-lit campaign, chalking up nine goal involvements (five goals, four assists), and he will undoubtedly be looking to add to that tally on Saturday. 

MATCH PREDICTION: INTER MIAMI WIN

When the sides last met in the league in 2024 at Dignity Health Sports Park, the game ended 1-1. Dejan Joveljic struck for the Galaxy in the 75th minute before Messi levelled deep into stoppage time.

At home this year, Miami have six wins, three draws, and two losses in 11 matches. They are currently unbeaten in four straight MLS games at Chase Stadium.

However, Miami were shutout at home in a league match for only the second time this season against FC Cincinnati in the team's last MLS match at Chase Stadium. They have not been held scoreless in consecutive home league matches since their first two home games of the 2022 season.

On the other hand, the Galaxy have yet to win away from home this season, recording eight losses and five draws on the road. They are winless in 13 straight away league matches since November 2024.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Inter Miami – 67.4%

Draw – 17.9%

LA Galaxy – 14.7%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son