Inter Miami face LA Galaxy in MLS 2025 on Saturday at Chase Stadium
Inter Miami seek to close gap on leaders but will be missing Lionel Messi
LA Galaxy are winless away all season, leaking league-high 52 goals
Inter Miami forward Benjamin Cremaschi has questioned his role under Javier Mascherano, but is hoping to get more minutes as they continue their push at the top.
Miami host LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium on Saturday in a cross-conference MLS showdown, with both sides currently experiencing contrasting seasons.
The Herons, who were missing Lionel Messi last time out, come into this match after a 4-1 loss to local rivals Orlando City, a defeat which is seen as only a setback, as they have avoided defeat in eight of their last 10 games, winning six of those.
Currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind leaders Philadelphia Union with three games in hand, Miami are hoping to keep the pressure on those above them, using their particularly strong home form (W5 D2).
And Cremaschi, who has struggled for minutes recently, spoke frankly ahead of the game, saying: "I'm frustrated, I want to play.
"I think the most important thing for me is to be at a very high level, and to get there, I need minutes and experience. I've played very little in these recent games, and I don't think it's because of my level.
"I feel good and imagine it's for other reasons, but I'm going to keep trying. Hopefully, in the next month and the coming weeks, I'll get to play a bit more. Sometimes it happens, and you have to be strong to get through those moments."
LA Galaxy, meanwhile, have endured a torrid campaign with just three wins in 25 league games. They have also conceded a league-high 52 goals, including a heavy 4-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in their most recent match.
Their away form has been a major weakness, with no wins on the road all season. However, they showed spirit in their last away fixture – a 3-3 draw against Los Angeles FC – and coach Greg Vanney will hope for a similar attacking display here.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Inter Miami – Telasco Segovia
Facing the probability that they will once again be without the ingenuity of Messi, who is Miami's leading scorer this season with 18 goals, Telasco Segovia may play a pivotal role for the Herons.
He has seven goals to his name this season, the joint second-highest total within the squad, and also has three assists, though he struggled to make an impact against Orlando.
LA Galaxy – Gabriel Pec
It is no secret that the Galaxy have turned in a truly dismal display this season, and as such, it will come as no surprise to see that they are hardly a side firing on all cylinders, scoring 28 goals so far.
That said, Gabriel Pec has been one of the Galaxy's shining lights during a dimly-lit campaign, chalking up nine goal involvements (five goals, four assists), and he will undoubtedly be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.
MATCH PREDICTION: INTER MIAMI WIN
When the sides last met in the league in 2024 at Dignity Health Sports Park, the game ended 1-1. Dejan Joveljic struck for the Galaxy in the 75th minute before Messi levelled deep into stoppage time.
At home this year, Miami have six wins, three draws, and two losses in 11 matches. They are currently unbeaten in four straight MLS games at Chase Stadium.
However, Miami were shutout at home in a league match for only the second time this season against FC Cincinnati in the team's last MLS match at Chase Stadium. They have not been held scoreless in consecutive home league matches since their first two home games of the 2022 season.
On the other hand, the Galaxy have yet to win away from home this season, recording eight losses and five draws on the road. They are winless in 13 straight away league matches since November 2024.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Inter Miami – 67.4%
Draw – 17.9%
LA Galaxy – 14.7%