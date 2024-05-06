National

Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'

The kolkata police issued a stern warning to two social media users who shared the spoof video, which shows an AI-generated image of Banerjee dancing on stage.

Advertisement

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A satirical video mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a strong response from the Kolkata Police, who have demanded that the creators reveal their identities and addresses.

The police issued a stern warning to two social media users, @SoldierSaffron7 and @Shalendervoice, who shared the spoof video, which shows an AI-generated image of Banerjee dancing on stage.

The original video features American rapper Lil Yachty making a stage entrance, and has become a popular meme template with users replacing him with various figures, including Hitler and the DC supervillain Joker.

null - null
‘Rough And Tough’: Rise Of Mamata Banerjee

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

The police directive, posted on social media, read: "You are directed to immediately disclose your identity, including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action under Section 42 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)."

Advertisement

The authorities also tagged several other social media handles that had shared the video and sent a notice to the two users under Section 149 of the CrPC, which pertains to the prevention of cognizable offences.

Also Read | How Are General Elections Conducted In The World's Largest Democracy?

The notice from the Cyber Police Station Kolkata stated: "It has been observed that you are using social media for posting offensive, malicious, and inciting post. Cyber police station Kolkata hereby issues notice against you under Section 149 CrPC for posting such message."

It further said that the video could "adversely affect the law and order situation" and asked the X users to delete the post or face strict penal action.

Advertisement

Here Is The Notice:

Photo: DCP Kolkata Police/X
info_icon
Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
  2. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  4. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai
Entertainment News
  1. Superman First Look: David Corenswet Replaces Henry Cavill As Man Of Steel; Fans Ecstatic To See Red Trunks Back
  2. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  3. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  4. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  5. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
Sports News
  1. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's Ton Takes Mumbai Indians Home
  2. India's All-New T20I Jersey Launched Ahead Of 2024 World Cup
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  4. Japan Vs Mongolia, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Lawsuit Against Meta Asks If Facebook Users have Right To Control Their Feeds Using External Tools
  2. Hamas Announces It Has Accepted An Egyptian-Qatari Cease-fire Proposal
  3. Italy's RAI Journalists Strike Over Budget Streamlining, Complain Of Censorship And Media Repression
  4. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: McConney Ends Testimony
  5. UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Travels To Iran As Its Monitoring Remains Hampered
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain