David Moyes Leaving West Ham 'Great Decision For Everybody': Jamie Carragher

West Ham's call to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the campaign is "a great decision for everybody", so says Jamie Carragher. (More Football News)
The Hammers confirmed on Monday that Moyes, who took over for a second stint in charge in late 2019, would not be extending his contract with the club.
That news came amid reports that West Ham, who have also been in talks with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, had agreed terms with former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui.
West Ham lost 5-0 to Chelsea on Sunday, and with just two Premier League matches left of 2023-24, their hopes of European qualification are all but over.
Moyes led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season, and the quarter-finals of this term's Europa League, but they came up against Xabi Alonso's impeccable Bayer Leverkusen side.
And with some sections of the club's fanbase having grown tired of Moyes' tactical approach, Carragher feels it is the right time for the 61-year-old to move on.
"I think it's a great decision for everybody," Carragher said during Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.
"I think what it does now is it gives the West Ham fans a chance in the next home game to really send him off with the salute that he thoroughly deserves.
'You've got to go back to 1980 under John Lyall, when they won the FA Cup. You think about how long ago that is, Moyes has been West Ham's best manager.
"To win a European trophy is pretty special and he deserved that for his managerial career, not just what he has done at West Ham. He's been a top Premier League manager.
"I think it's right all round. I can understand some of the frustration with the style of football, I get that, but results-wise he's done a brilliant job for West Ham."
West Ham face Luton Town in what will be Moyes' final home match in charge, before they round off their season against Manchester City on May 19.