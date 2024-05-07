Football

David Moyes Leaving West Ham 'Great Decision For Everybody': Jamie Carragher

West Ham lost 5-0 to Chelsea on Sunday, and with just two English Premier League matches left of 2023-24, their hopes of European qualification are all but over

Advertisement

David Moyes is leaving West Ham United at the end of the season, when his contract expires.
info_icon

West Ham's call to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the campaign is "a great decision for everybody", so says Jamie Carragher. (More Football News)

The Hammers confirmed on Monday that Moyes, who took over for a second stint in charge in late 2019, would not be extending his contract with the club.

West Ham manager, David Moyes. - null
David Moyes To Leave West Ham At End Of Season; Julen Lopetegui Likely To Take Over

BY Stats Perform

That news came amid reports that West Ham, who have also been in talks with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, had agreed terms with former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui.

Advertisement

West Ham lost 5-0 to Chelsea on Sunday, and with just two Premier League matches left of 2023-24, their hopes of European qualification are all but over.

Moyes led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season, and the quarter-finals of this term's Europa League, but they came up against Xabi Alonso's impeccable Bayer Leverkusen side.

And with some sections of the club's fanbase having grown tired of Moyes' tactical approach, Carragher feels it is the right time for the 61-year-old to move on.

"I think it's a great decision for everybody," Carragher said during Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Advertisement

"I think what it does now is it gives the West Ham fans a chance in the next home game to really send him off with the salute that he thoroughly deserves. 

'You've got to go back to 1980 under John Lyall, when they won the FA Cup. You think about how long ago that is, Moyes has been West Ham's best manager. 

"To win a European trophy is pretty special and he deserved that for his managerial career, not just what he has done at West Ham. He's been a top Premier League manager.

"I think it's right all round. I can understand some of the frustration with the style of football, I get that, but results-wise he's done a brilliant job for West Ham."

David Moyes saw his West Ham side lose heavily at Chelsea. - null
Declan Rice Loss To Blame For Heavy West Ham Defeats - David Moyes

BY Stats Perform

West Ham face Luton Town in what will be Moyes' final home match in charge, before they round off their season against Manchester City on May 19.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
  2. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
  3. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  4. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  5. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!
  2. Superman First Look: David Corenswet Replaces Henry Cavill As Man Of Steel; Fans Ecstatic To See Red Trunks Back
  3. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  4. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
Sports News
  1. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Ton Ends Mumbai's Losing Streak - Data Debrief
  2. Sports Highlights: Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2; India Women Up 4-0 In T20I Series
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Final, Scotland Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming, Full Squads And More
  4. World Athletics Relays: Full List Of Teams That Qualified For Paris Olympics In Nassau
  5. IPL 2024: 'Lucky To Have Suryakumar Yadav In My Team', Says MI Captain Hardik Pandya
World News
  1. Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!
  2. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Begins Testimony
  3. Fake Ashes And Rotting Bodies Prompt Colorado Lawmakers To Pass Funeral Home Regulations
  4. A Man Tried To Shoot A Pastor During A Church Service But His Gun Wouldn't Fire, State Police Say
  5. Starbucks Founder Schultz Says Company Needs To Refocus On Coffee As Sales Struggle
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain