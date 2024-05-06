Unlocking The Thrilling World Of 121METADEX – The Ultimate Decentralized Prediction Gaming Platform

Predictive markets have a rich history dating back to the 16th century when they were first used for forecasting papal election outcomes. Over time, these markets have evolved into a dynamic and indispensable arena, intersecting with theoretical economics and offering unique insights into future events. Today, they are known by various names, such as event derivatives, idea futures, and information markets, reflecting their diverse applications in anticipating forthcoming developments.
121METADEX: Revolutionizing Prediction Gaming
Since its inception, 121METADEX has emerged as a trailblazer in prediction gaming, providing a safe platform for enthusiasts from all walks of life to engage in highly accurate and rewarding forecasting games. Powered by MetaDexDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and decentralized finance (DeFi) project, 121METADEX offers its users a secure, transparent, and engaging online gaming environment to explore their predictive prowess across various topics.
Central to the 121METADEX experience is MetaPredicts, a ground-breaking feature that facilitates prediction duels between two players. This innovative feature within the 121METADEX platform empowers users to create prediction rooms with meticulously crafted forecasts whose outcomes are verifiable through independent sources. Moreover, players can seamlessly join prediction rooms created by others with just a click, leveraging the platform’s intuitive interface and user-friendly design.
What is 121METADEX?
121METADEX is a decentralized gaming platform that deals with the games of accurate forecasting. It is built using the much more scalable and reliable Polygon blockchain and works with your MetaMask wallet without needing KYC.
The anonymous but dedicated team of MetaDexDAO developers is behind its operations. They ensure that the platform and all its features stay true to their decentralized nature, seamlessly working as a Web3 application. You connect with 121 DAPP (the decentralized application of 121METADEX) by linking your self-custodial MetaMask wallet. This allows you to engage freely with the other 121METADEX players on the platform without losing control of your digital assets. You do not need to deposit any funds directly with the 121METADEX platform.
How 121METADEX (MetaPredicts) Works
So, getting started with prediction games on 121METADEX is super easy. All you need is your MetaMask wallet (you can create this easily for free) with some MATIC and your choice of tokens. 121METADEX currently supports the following cryptocurrencies: USDC, USDT, and METADEXDAO.
Now, once your MetaMask wallet is ready, here are the steps you must take to begin your journey on 121METADEX or MetaPredicts:
Connecting your MetaMask wallet and 121 DAPP: If you are using a computer, simply visit the 121METADEX website and hit the 121 DAPP button at the top right. That will take you to the 121METADEX dApp. Once here, hit the CONNECT button to open your MetaMask wallet and approve the negligible gas fee in MATIC.
Onboarding your profile: As soon as your MetaMask wallet gets connected with 121 DAPP, it will prompt you to fill in just three fundamental details on the onboarding page - your display name, a short bio (optional), and the referrer ID (optional). Afterward, when prompted to complete the process, you must just hit the ‘Board My Ship’ button and approve the transaction through your MetaMask wallet.
Start playing on MetaPredicts: Once the onboarding is complete and your profile has been created, go to the MetaPredicts section of 121METADEX to see all the open prediction rooms you can enter to play. Alternatively, you can make your prediction room to let others join you in your prediction game. Funding your predictions or counter predictions is very easy, as you must stake a certain amount of cryptocurrency as the room needs.
Declaration of the results: Each player in the room, after the date of prediction is over, gets the chance to declare the winner of the game. They can either declare themselves as the winner or announce the other player as the winner at the end of the game. Suppose there is a conflict in the results declared by both players. In that case, the platform arbitrates the room, which then refers to independently verifiable open and public sources, qualifies the actual result of the prediction, and thereby confirms the winner.
Claiming your wins: The winner of any prediction game on 121METADEX must claim his share of tokens won by clicking a single button, which then credits their winning directly onto their MetaMask wallet.
Test Your Skills of Forecasting on 121METADEX
Armed with just your MetaMask wallet and some MATIC and USDC/USDT/METADEXDAO in it, you can start playing prediction games of all kinds on the 121METADEX today. The overall experience of playing prediction games on MetaPredicts is easy and one of a kind, making it a must-try for all prediction gaming enthusiasts worldwide. With no barriers to entry (lengthy and exhausting KYC or the need for any significant sum), you can start playing and enjoying prediction games to your heart.
121METADEX and its MetaPredicts feature are worth trying. So go ahead and check them out. If you want to know more about the project, follow them on Twitter.