The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the class 12 result for the 2024 board exams on Monday.
Over eight lakh students in class 12 under the Tamil Nadu state board who wrote the exam between March 1 to March 22 earlier this year, 94.56 per cent of them passed.
TN Board 12th Results 2024: Where To Check?
Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check the scorecards at the official websites -
dge.tn.gov.in
tnresults.nic.in
TN Board 12th Results: How To Check?
1. Go to the official website
2. Click on the result ta on home page
3. Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth
4. The scorecard will appear on screen
5. Students can download it and print for future reference
TN Board 12th Results: How To Check Offline
Sometimes students face issues to check the official websites during high traffic or with lack of internet connection. Thus, to check it via SMS follow this process:
1. Open SMS application on the mobile phone
2. Type - TNBOARD10REG NO, DATE OF BIRTH
3. Send to 09282232585 or +919282232585.
4. Students will receive their score on their mobile phones via SMS
The students will receive their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days later.
TN Board Results 2023
Among the 8,03,385 candidates who wrote the exam in 2023, the overall pass percentage in all the streams combined was 94.03 per cent.
The pass percentage the 3 streams -
Science - 96.32 per cent
Commerce - 91.63 per cent
Arts - 81.89 per cent