Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes

A controversy also emerged in 2021, many political parties alleged that the Government of India had limited the supply of Covid vaccine in the states ruled by them. The then-health minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope said in one of his statements that, “We are having to tell people that since vaccine supplies have not arrived, they should go home”. Similarly, Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das said in one of his statements that “the state may have to stop the vaccination drive if it does not get replenishments in two days. About 700 of our vaccination centres, out of the 1,400, have already closed. Right now, we have 5.34 lakh doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more days. We have written to Centre to send us a minimum of 25 lakh vaccines for 10 days so that we can vaccinate properly”.