Superman First Look: David Corenswet Replaces Henry Cavill As Man Of Steel; Fans Ecstatic To See Red Trunks Back

James Gunn, the writer-director of ‘Superman,’ has released the first official image of David Corenswet in his Man Of Steel costume. Although mainly obscured, the shot appears to reveal that David Corenswet’s Superman would wear the iconic red underwear that was missing from the DC Extended Universe Superman’s outfit.
James Gunn took to social media to share the picture with the caption, “Get ready. #Superman 7.11.25 (sic).” Check out the look right here:
As soon as the initial glimpse was out, people recognised David Corenswet’s famous red trunks. Many even commented about the return of the red trunks in the comment section of the post.
For the unversed, before David Corenswet, only three actors had played Superman in his nearly 50-year film career: Christopher Reeve (1978-87), Brandon Routh (2006), and Henry Cavill (2013-2022). David Corenswet is most known for his appearances in Ryan Murphy’s series, including ‘The Politician’ and ‘Hollywood’.
James Gunn previously told Variety that he knew exactly what he was searching for with his Clark Kent. “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug,” he had said.
Let’s wait and watch how David Corenswet turns out to be as Superman. Afterall, there has been a huge online hatred against James Gunn for having replaced Henry Cavill, who was actually hugely popular as the Man Of Steel.