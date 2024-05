Tennis

Madrid Open Final: Andrey Rublev Clinches Title In Comeback Win - In Pics

Despite losing the first set, Andrey Rublev prevailed over Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday to win his maiden Madrid Open title. This is Rublev's biggest win of the season after he entered the tournament on a four-match losing streak. The match which lasted two hours and 47 minutes was a tight one with Auger-Aliassime giving Rublev a run for his money throughout the game.